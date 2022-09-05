 Pakistan Army slams Imran Khan for ‘defamatory’ remarks about military leadership : The Tribune India

Pakistan Army slams Imran Khan for ‘defamatory’ remarks about military leadership

Accused him of making an attempt to discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army

Pakistan Army slams Imran Khan for ‘defamatory’ remarks about military leadership

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Reuters File

PTI

Islamabad, September 5

In a rare public rebuke, Pakistan’s powerful army on Monday slammed former prime minister Imran Khan for his “defamatory and uncalled for statement” about the appointment of the new army chief, saying the institution was "aghast" at his remarks about the top military leadership.

Addressing a public rally in Faisalabad on Sunday, Khan alleged that the government was afraid of fair elections and delaying the polls until the appointment of the new army chief by the end of November when the incumbent Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa would retire.

"(Asif Ali) Zardari and Nawaz (Sharif) want to bring their favourite as the next army chief because they have stolen public money," Khan alleged. "They are afraid that when the patriotic army chief comes, he will ask them about their loot."

Strongly objecting his remarks, the army issued a statement in which it accused him of making an attempt to discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people.

"Pakistan Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI during a political rally at Faisalabad,” it said.

"Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day," the statement said.

"Senior politicians trying to stir controversies on appointment of COAS of Pakistan Army, the procedure for which is well defined in the constitution, is most unfortunate and disappointing," it added.

It said that the senior leadership of the army has decades long impeccable meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt.

"Politicising the senior leadership of Pakistan Army and scandalising the process of selection of COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution. Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court on Monday censured Khan over his anti-army speeches, observing that everything cannot be put at risk for the ongoing “game of thrones” in the country.

The court also warned that it would not be possible to uphold Khan's right to speech under the Constitution over his remarks.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the remarks while disposing of a petition challenging the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) orders to ban the live telecast of the speeches of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Justice Minallah was irked by the remarks of Khan at Sunday's rally.

At one point during the hearing, referring to Khan's statements at the Faisalabad rally, the chief justice asked: “How can you say in public whether an army chief is a patriot or not?" Justice Minallah said that the armed forces personnel were getting martyred “and you (Imran Khan) are bringing their morale down”.

"You will only invite difficulties as a result of your statements,” he said.

The leaders of the ruling coalition government also slammed Khan for his remarks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders in reaction castigated the remarks as "poisonous allegations” against the armed forces and “putting blots” on the appointment of the new chief of the army.

"Imran Niazi's despicable utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day. He is now indulging in direct mud-slinging & poisonous allegations against Armed Forces & its leadership," Shehbaz tweeted.

He added that Khan's "nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt & undermine Pakistan”.

Former president Zardari said that the nation was now aware of the person spreading chaos in the country.

"Today, everyone knows [who is the] man and the beast. This man is determined to weaken the country, but we won't let that happen,” he said in a statement, vowing that the government won't let the state institutions and generals fall prey to Khan's “lust”.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal tweeted that amid the catastrophic floods, Khan had resorted to polluting the political space.

"While the country grapples with the worst climate disaster, Imran Niazi continues to pollute the political space and push the country towards extreme polarisation and putting blots on all state institutions including appointment of new COAS? What is his end game? More anarchy & chaos?” Iqbal asked.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif lashed out at the former premier, saying that his statement about the appointment of army chief was tantamount to disrespect for armed forces whose personnel had been rendering sacrifices for the country for years.

"Their (army officers) only work as per the Constitution is to give security to borders and the country. It is not their oath or commitment to shelter any political leader and if they do so, it will be a deviation from their oath,” he said.

Gen Bajwa is set to retire in the last week of November after holding the top post for six years. He was initially appointed in 2016 but after three years tenure, the then government of Imran Khan in 2019 extended his service for another three years.

The appointment of army chief is the sole prerogative of the prime minister and it is perhaps the only time that his verdict is accepted by the powerful army without any ifs and buts.

The upcoming appointment is in the headlines for all wrong reasons. When Khan was in power, the opposition accused him of trying to bring an army chief of his choice who could support his alleged agenda of victimising opposition leaders.

Since he lost power, the equation has changed and now Khan is saying that the coalition government wants to install an army head of its choice to protect looted wealth and steal general elections.

Whatever the political meaning of the rival rhetoric, the fact is that an army chief is seldom a silent spectator of the political games in the country. The country had been directly ruled for about half of its history by military generals.

The powerful army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.  

