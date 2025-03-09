Pakistan asks Afghan nationals to leave country by March 31

The Pakistan government has asked Afghan nationals living in Pakistan to leave the country by March 31, ARY News reported. Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has asked Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave the country themselves otherwise, they will be deported from April 1.

Earlier, reports of Pakistan planning to evict Afghans had emerged, but this is the first time that the Interior Ministry has officially confirmed the development.

“Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Programme is being implemented since November 1, 2023. In continuation of the government’s decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders,” the interior ministry said in an official handout. “All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, thereafter, deportation will commence from April 1, 2025,” the statement added. — ANI