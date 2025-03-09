DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Pakistan asks Afghan nationals to leave country by March 31

Pakistan asks Afghan nationals to leave country by March 31

The Pakistan government has asked Afghan nationals living in Pakistan to leave the country by March 31, ARY News reported. Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has asked Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave the country themselves otherwise, they will be...
article_Author
ANI
Islamabad, Updated At : 12:07 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Pakistan government has asked Afghan nationals living in Pakistan to leave the country by March 31, ARY News reported. Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has asked Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave the country themselves otherwise, they will be deported from April 1.

Earlier, reports of Pakistan planning to evict Afghans had emerged, but this is the first time that the Interior Ministry has officially confirmed the development.

“Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Programme is being implemented since November 1, 2023. In continuation of the government’s decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders,” the interior ministry said in an official handout. “All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, thereafter, deportation will commence from April 1, 2025,” the statement added. — ANI

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper