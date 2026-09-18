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Home / World / Pakistan: At least 21 killed, over 80 injured in suicide blast and terror attack at Kohat Police Lines

Pakistan: At least 21 killed, over 80 injured in suicide blast and terror attack at Kohat Police Lines

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ANI
Updated At : 08:28 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], September 18 (ANI): At least 21 people, including 15 police officials, were killed on Friday when an explosives-laden vehicle detonated near a mosque in Kohat Police Lines, followed by terrorists storming the compound and attacking police facilities.

According to Dawn, citing a senior law enforcement official, footage aired on television showed citizens gathered next to a building with a collapsed wall, digging through rubble and helping the injured.

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The attack was claimed by a terrorist group led by Hafiz Gul Bahadur.

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Speaking to Dawn, District Health Officer Dr Nasir Hassan Afridi confirmed the number of casualties, adding that more than 80 people were injured, with three in critical condition.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed told Dawn that a vehicle-borne suicide bomber initially struck the building’s gate, following which several attackers headed towards the Counter Terrorism Department building, where they were killed. Around three others went to the Special Branch building.

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An initial handout from IG Hameed said the explosion occurred at a mosque at Kohat Police Lines, adding that initial reports suggested an explosive-laden vehicle was rammed into the building, Dawn reported.

He added that at least seven attackers then infiltrated the compound, moving toward the CTD and Special Branch facilities, Dawn reported. A police statement cited by the publication noted that law enforcement personnel killed six attackers, including one suicide bomber.

Dawn further reported that at least one remaining attacker was subsequently cornered, leading police forces to initiate a clearance operation. By approximately 3:30 PM, police stated that the clearance operation was “in its final stages.”

“The operation will continue until the complete elimination of Fitna-ul-Khawarij,” the IG was quoted as saying by Dawn, while adding that the morale of the police remained high.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the Pakistani state uses for terrorists belonging to the organisation Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Separately, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi sought a detailed report on the incident, saying the targeting of innocent citizens was “deeply regrettable and unacceptable,” as per a statement issued by his office and cited by Dawn.

He directed authorities to ensure immediate treatment for the injured. “The nation’s morale cannot be dampened by cowardly acts of terrorism,” Dawn quoted him as saying. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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