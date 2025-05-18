Pakistan: ATC to indict 267 accused on May 24 in Jinnah House Attack case

Lahore [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): A special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Pakistan's Lahore has scheduled the formal indictment of 267 individuals accused in the Jinnah House attack case for May 24, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, the latest court session was held at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore under tight security, presided over by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gull.

During the hearing, charge sheets were distributed among all accused individuals, preparing the ground for the upcoming indictments.

High-profile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, attended the proceedings, with their presence officially recorded. Others, such as Aliya Hamza and Khadijah Shah, also appeared before the court as part of the ongoing jail trial.

As per ARY News, the case stems from violent protests and alleged acts of vandalism targeting Jinnah House, a key military site. The accused face serious allegations under Pakistan's anti-terrorism laws.

The formal framing of charges is set for May 24, after which the trial is expected to proceed at full pace.

Earlier, on December 11, 2024, eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) employees, including women, were deemed innocent in the matter by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) established to look into the Jinnah House Attack case.

According to the information, the case in which JIT delivered its report was heard by Manzar Ali Gul, the Administrative Judge of the ATC.

According to the JIT's report, eight PTI employees--Tauseef Khanum, Saeeda, Ayub, Sarwat Shahid, Nadira Umar, Waheedur Rehman, Sajid Prince, Bilal Farhan, and Farooq--are innocent and did not participate in the May 9, 2023, attack on Jinnah House.

Following the May 9 riots that occurred after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested, the PTI employees were charged in a case at the Sarwar Road police station. (ANI)

