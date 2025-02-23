Pakistan: Authorities in Kurram bolster efforts to demolish bunks, 253 structures demolished

Kurram [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): Authorities in Kurram area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have bolstered efforts to demolish bunkers belonging to rival factions, with 253 structures already demolished as part of an ongoing peace enforcement initiative, The Express Tribune reported.

The district officials said the operation is being conducted under the Kohat peace agreement to ensure lasting stability in the region. So far, 117 bunkers have been removed in Lower Kurram while 136 have been destroyed in Upper Kurram. Officials stated that the process will continue until all illegal security structures are removed.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner stated that strict implementation of the Kohat peace agreement remains a priority, stressing that all necessary measures will be taken to maintain order in the district, according to The Express Tribune report.

As the search-and-strike operation continues in Kurram, security forces have arrested 57 terrorists and recovered looted goods along with a large cache of weapons. The arrested individuals were involved in an attack on a convoy carrying essential food supplies, according to Kohat RPO Abbas Majeed Marwat. Meanwhile, authorities have ramped efforts to gather weapons from local residents in Mandori, Ochat and Charkhel.

As per the Kurram peace agreement, weapons from both conflicting sides were to be surrendered. Initially, unlicenced arms were gathered from Bagan and surrounding areas, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier this week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has claimed that the ongoing conflict in Kurram tribal district is being fueled by foreign elements rather than a simple land dispute. He alleged that external forces were supplying weapons and explosives to intensify sectarian tensions in the region, Dawn reported.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, CM Gandapur said, "Land disputes occur in many places but does the entire region become involved in it?" He maintained that sectarian unrest was not merely a result of local disagreements but was being encouraged by foreign backers.

According to him, these forces were investing in the conflict with the intention of spreading it beyond Kurram. The Chief Minister said the government was taking active measures to bring the situation under control and had recently approved PKR 2 billion to install CCTV cameras and establish security pickets along the Peshawar-Kurram route.

Additionally, he announced head money for individuals involved in the violence and assured strict action against them."We have a clear message that anyone involved in militant activities will not be spared. They might escape today or tomorrow, but they will be eventually brought to justice -- they will be punished severely," he said. (ANI)

