DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Pakistan: Baloch activist calls for unity, resilience in fight for freedom against government

Pakistan: Baloch activist calls for unity, resilience in fight for freedom against government

Baloch pro-independence leader Allah Nazar Baloch has called for unity and resilience among the Baloch people in their fight for freedom, saying the Pakistani state has failed to suppress their growing movement. He highlighted the cost of oppression, enforced disappearances, and external exploitation, warning of serious consequences if international involvement deepens.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:51 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Baloch pro-independence leader Allah Nazar Baloch has urged the Baloch people to remain united and resilient in their ongoing struggle for freedom, asserting that the Pakistani state has failed to suppress the growing movement, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

In his latest statement, Baloch said the continuing Baloch national liberation movement has pushed the Pakistani state into psychological disarray, with increasing signs of desperation evident in its actions.

According to the Balochistan Post, he said, "The Baloch have carried the bodies of their loved ones when they demanded water. They've shed blood for electricity and received corpses in return when asking for food. The ones who bury people alive are someone else."

Advertisement

Baloch emphasized that silence in the face of oppression was equivalent to accepting a slow genocide. He stated that unlike earlier efforts, the present struggle has gathered strength over the past two decades and is now more inclusive than ever.

He also pointed to enforced disappearances and mass graves as evidence of the state's brutal tactics, underscoring the magnitude of suffering endured by the Baloch people.

Advertisement

"Despite all state terrorism, oppression and genocide, the Baloch nation has not bowed," Baloch declared.

He rejected recent claims by the Pakistani military that it had "changed the rules of the game," responding, "The Baloch had already rewritten those rules long ago."

Baloch accused the Pakistani state--particularly the Punjab region--of exploiting Balochistan's resources while resorting to violence and disregarding human rights to maintain control. He appealed to the Baloch people to preserve unity and avoid infighting.

"Nations are not destroyed by war or famine, but by internal discord and superficial divisions. Unity, awareness and confidence are our guarantees of survival," he said.

The leader further reiterated claims that Gwadar port and the new airport are being used for military purposes, stating that Chinese submarines and People's Liberation Army personnel are already stationed there.

Baloch concluded by cautioning that greater international involvement could have grave consequences for Pakistan. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper