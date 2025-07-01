DT
Home / World / Pakistan: Baloch human rights body decries extrajudicial killing by forces

Pakistan: Baloch human rights body decries extrajudicial killing by forces

ANI
Updated At : 01:50 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Leading Baloch human rights body, Paank brought to attention yet another case of extrajudicial killing in Pakistan at the hands of 'Pakistani forces' where a man was killed after having previously faced unlawful detention without trial.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Paank said, "On the night of 29 June 2025, Pakistani forces and death squad operatives raided Khandari, Mashkai, and abducted Qadir Bakhsh, son of Arzi. Hours later, his tortured and bullet-riddled body was found dumped. Qadir Bakhsh had previously been abducted and tortured several times by Pakistani forces, enduring years of unlawful detention and brutal abuse without trial."

The post noted that his family had been suffering state violence from over a decade.

"His family has suffered continuous state violence for over a decade. In 2015, Zafar Baloch (13), son of Qadir Bakhsh, and Yousuf Baloch (14), son of Noor Deen, were shot dead by local death squad members. Later, Qadir Bakhsh's other son, Peer Jan, was abducted and severely tortured, leading to permanent kidney damage. He eventually died after a year-long struggle for life in a Karachi hospital."

Paank expressed grave concern and strong condemnation over the recent incident of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killing carried out by "Pakistani forces and state-backed death squads".

Balochistan has been the focus of persistent human rights concerns for decades.

The region has faced cycles of violence involving separatist movements, heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalisation. These issues have drawn attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers.

Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani authorities of abducting civilians in Balochistan without due process, using enforced disappearances to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in restive areas. Pakistani authorities routinely deny these allegations, but civil society continues to condemn the security forces' role in systematic abductions targeting students, political workers, and residents. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

