Pakistan: Baloch Liberation Army targets military convoy; outposts in Kalat, Turbat

Quetta [Pakistan], July 9 (ANI): In a series of coordinated strikes, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for four separate attacks targeting Pakistani military forces in the Kalat and Turbat regions of Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the attacks resulted in the deaths of at least six Pakistani army personnel and injuries to several others.

In Kalat's Makai area near Johan Cross, BLA fighters carried out two remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) attacks.

The first blast targeted on-foot personnel from the army's bomb disposal unit during a clearance operation, killing one soldier and critically injuring another. A second IED explosion at the same site reportedly killed two more personnel and wounded another.

In a separate incident in the Morgand area of Kalat, BLA snipers allegedly opened fire on Pakistani soldiers collecting rations, killing one on the spot. The group then launched a heavy weapons assault on a nearby military post, firing multiple grenade shells and claiming to have inflicted further casualties and damage.

The fourth attack took place in the Ghana area of Turbat on the night of July 6, where BLA fighters ambushed a Pakistani military convoy. Two vehicles came under direct fire. While some personnel reportedly fled, two soldiers were killed, and others sustained injuries.

The Baloch Liberation Army reiterated its commitment to what it describes as resistance against the "occupying" Pakistani military presence in Balochistan.

Although Balochistan is the largest and resource-rich province of Pakistan, it has long faced unrest, with repeated incidents of violence.

Human rights groups have accused the Pakistani army and intelligence agencies of engaging in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and other serious abuses over the past several decades. (ANI)

