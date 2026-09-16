Pakistan: Baloch Yakjehti Committee raises concerns over judicial independence, delays in bail and appeals

Balochistan [Pakistan] September 16 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has raised concerns over what it described as a loss of public trust in Balochistan’s judiciary, alleging that judicial proceedings involving its leaders have been affected by pressure and prolonged delays.

In a post on X, BYC alleged that Chief Justice Kamran Khan Mulakhail is presiding over bail applications and petitions before the Balochistan High Court, while Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and Sessions Court proceedings are being chaired by Justice Muhammad Ali Mubeen and Justice Qadir Shah Bukhari.

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According to the BYC post, the Chief Justice is allegedly exerting pressure on lower courts in cases involving BYC members to ensure convictions and punishments, while simultaneously delaying bail applications before the High Court. The committee questioned how lower courts could be expected to act independently if the Chief Justice is allegedly influencing proceedings while also dealing with petitions and bail applications challenging those proceedings.

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BYC further alleged that the role of the Chief Justice should be to protect lower courts from external pressure rather than become a source of such pressure.

The committee cited the case of Gulzadi Baloch as an example of what it described as concerns over judicial independence. According to BYC, the bench had indicated on multiple occasions that it did not want to convict Baloch, but the court was allegedly instructed regarding the sentence that should be imposed.

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The BYC post argued that if judges are being pressured over the punishment to be handed down, the issue extends beyond an individual case and raises broader questions about the independence of the judicial process.

The committee also alleged that government-appointed lawyers were assigned in cases involving BYC leaders without the accused persons’ consent, while they were denied the right to choose their own defence counsel.

BYC said that Dr. Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shahji have been sentenced to life imprisonment and have a constitutional and legal right to appeal. However, according to the committee, their appeals have faced prolonged delays.

The organisation also claimed that BYC leaders have boycotted 20 hearings since June 13 in protest against what it described as “faceless trials.”

According to the BYC post, a petition was subsequently filed before the Balochistan High Court seeking an end to these proceedings and requesting the replacement of Justice Muhammad Ali Mubeen. The committee alleged that the hearing of the petition has repeatedly been delayed.

BYC further claimed that bail applications have remained unheard for six months, with cases being delisted during the period.

Summing up its concerns, the committee questioned the impartiality of the judicial process, describing the situation as “pressure below, delay above.”

BYC called on the Chief Justice of Balochistan to act as an impartial arbiter and urged the judiciary to protect fundamental rights, the right to defence, fair and independent trials, and timely access to justice. (ANI)

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