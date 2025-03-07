Pakistan: Balochistan continues to see cases of enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): Leading Baloch human rights organisation, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared on Friday the details of two Baloch youth forcibly abducted and gave a call to stop the 'Baloch genocide'.

In a post on X, BYC said that Qurash Ahmed, who worked as a labourer, was forcibly disappeared from Kech in Balochistan and another youth, Sajjad, who is a law student, was abducted from Islamabad. The two youths were 22 years old.

Name: Qurash Ahmed Father Name:Naheem karim Age: 22 years Profession: labour Address: Tapalo Naag, Bit Buleda, Kech, Balochistan Date of abduction: 06/03/2025 Time of abduction:2:40am Place of abduction: Kalatuk, Near University of Turbat, Kech Abductor (FC) Name: Sajjad… pic.twitter.com/1nq8Xa85AF — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) March 6, 2025

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan remain a critical human rights issue, with numerous individuals, particularly activists, journalists, and political leaders, being abducted by state forces or unidentified groups.

These disappearances are often linked to the Baloch nationalist movement, as people demand greater autonomy and rights.

Earlier on Thursday, a Baloch youth working as a security guard at a law college in Balochistan's Turbat, was reportedly detained and disappeared by Pakistani forces, Balochistan Post reported.

The missing individual, identified as Saeed Baloch, a resident of Sangabad, worked at the college for several years.

According to the Balochistan Post, eyewitnesses claim that Saeed Baloch was detained by Pakistani forces in the western part of Turbat before his disappearance. His current whereabouts remain unknown, causing distress among his family and the local community.

This incident is part of a worrying trend of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where activists and human rights organisations have raised concerns about state-led abductions.

Families of the disappeared face immense struggles for justice, while the government often denies involvement, exacerbating fears of further repression and violence. The situation has sparked widespread domestic and international condemnation.

Enforced disappearances of Baloch people in Pakistan have been a longstanding and alarming issue, particularly in Balochistan. The Baloch population, seeking greater autonomy and rights, has been targeted by state security forces, including the military and intelligence agencies. (ANI)

