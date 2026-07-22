DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Balochistan fishermen protest new security curbs on coastal fishing

Pakistan: Balochistan fishermen protest new security curbs on coastal fishing

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:03 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): Fishermen in Balochistan's Gwadar district have staged a protest against newly imposed restrictions requiring prior approval from Pakistani security forces and relevant authorities before entering coastal waters, The Balochistan Post reported.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, the demonstrators said the new directive would severely impact their livelihoods and push thousands of fishing families into economic hardship.

Advertisement

As reported by The Balochistan Post, the Gwadar Fisheries Department recently issued a public notice directing all boat owners, operators and fishermen to obtain prior permission from the relevant Pakistani security authorities before venturing into coastal waters.

Advertisement

The notice also warned that anyone violating the directive would face legal action under applicable laws.

The protesting fishermen argued that the sea is their only source of income and that additional restrictions on fishing activities threaten the survival of families that have depended on the coastline for generations.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, many protesters said the new regulations would reduce fishing time, disrupt daily operations and increase uncertainty for an already struggling community.

The demonstrators urged the Pakistani government and the concerned security institutions to immediately review the decision and hold consultations with representatives of the fishing community.

The Balochistan Post reported that the protesters called for a solution that balances security concerns with the economic needs of local fishermen, stressing that their livelihoods should not be compromised.

The fishermen also warned that if the restrictions are not withdrawn or eased, they will intensify and expand their protest campaign across other coastal areas, The Balochistan Post added.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least populated province, has long witnessed unrest over allegations of political marginalisation, enforced disappearances, limited control over local resources and underdevelopment.

Rights groups and Baloch activists have repeatedly accused Pakistani authorities of suppressing dissent and imposing strict security measures across the province.

Coastal communities in Gwadar have frequently protested over restrictions on fishing activities and access to maritime resources, arguing that security policies and large-scale development projects have adversely affected their traditional livelihoods. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts