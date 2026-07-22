Pakistan: Balochistan fishermen protest new security curbs on coastal fishing

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): Fishermen in Balochistan's Gwadar district have staged a protest against newly imposed restrictions requiring prior approval from Pakistani security forces and relevant authorities before entering coastal waters, The Balochistan Post reported.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the demonstrators said the new directive would severely impact their livelihoods and push thousands of fishing families into economic hardship.

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As reported by The Balochistan Post, the Gwadar Fisheries Department recently issued a public notice directing all boat owners, operators and fishermen to obtain prior permission from the relevant Pakistani security authorities before venturing into coastal waters.

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The notice also warned that anyone violating the directive would face legal action under applicable laws.

The protesting fishermen argued that the sea is their only source of income and that additional restrictions on fishing activities threaten the survival of families that have depended on the coastline for generations.

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According to The Balochistan Post, many protesters said the new regulations would reduce fishing time, disrupt daily operations and increase uncertainty for an already struggling community.

The demonstrators urged the Pakistani government and the concerned security institutions to immediately review the decision and hold consultations with representatives of the fishing community.

The Balochistan Post reported that the protesters called for a solution that balances security concerns with the economic needs of local fishermen, stressing that their livelihoods should not be compromised.

The fishermen also warned that if the restrictions are not withdrawn or eased, they will intensify and expand their protest campaign across other coastal areas, The Balochistan Post added.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least populated province, has long witnessed unrest over allegations of political marginalisation, enforced disappearances, limited control over local resources and underdevelopment.

Rights groups and Baloch activists have repeatedly accused Pakistani authorities of suppressing dissent and imposing strict security measures across the province.

Coastal communities in Gwadar have frequently protested over restrictions on fishing activities and access to maritime resources, arguing that security policies and large-scale development projects have adversely affected their traditional livelihoods. (ANI)

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