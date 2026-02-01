DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan bans drones nationwide following Afghan drone attacks amid border clashes

Pakistan bans drones nationwide following Afghan drone attacks amid border clashes

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:00 AM Feb 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 28 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, said that Afghanistan carried out drone attacks on Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera, as per Tolo News.

Advertisement

He also added that anti-drone systems brought down the drones and that there was no loss of life.

Advertisement

The Pakistan government announced a nationwide ban on all drone operations after tensions intensified due to border clashes. The Ministry of Interior issued a notification enforcing the prohibition on all commercial and privately operated drones across the country, as per Geo News.

Advertisement

Earlier, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said the drone strikes targeted important military centres in Pakistan.

The Afghanistan Ministry of Defence said that the country's air force carried out strikes at around 11:00 am. on Friday (local time) against several military targets inside Pakistan.

Advertisement

Officials from the ministry cited by Tolo News stated that the airstrikes were aimed at a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad, a military headquarters in Nowshera, the military township of Jamrud, and Abbottabad.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out successfully, targeting important bases, centres, and facilities of the Pakistani army.

The Ministry of Defence said the strikes were launched in retaliation for what it called "aerial incursions" by Pakistani military forces.

Spokesperson for Afghanistan's MoD, Enayatullah Khwarazmi, said, "These attacks included a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad, a military headquarters in Nowshera, a military headquarters in Jamrud, and also in Abbottabad. This air operation was carried out successfully, and key military bases, centres, and facilities of Pakistan were targeted."

The Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Fasihuddin Fitrat said, "We assure the Muslim people of Afghanistan that we will never leave any act of aggression unanswered; we will respond to a finger with a fist."

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have escalated, with both sides accusing one another of retaliatory strikes, raising fears of a wider military conflict in the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts