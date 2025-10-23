Pakistan bans TLP under anti-terror law after fresh wave of violence

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): The Pakistan government has banned the hardline religious party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) again under its anti-terrorism law, following violent protests that left several people dead and dozens injured earlier this month, Dawn reported.

The decision, announced after a federal cabinet meeting on Thursday, comes amid growing criticism over Islamabad's repeated failure to curb extremist outfits that often operate freely in the country.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the ban was "unanimously" approved after the Punjab government recommended action against the TLP under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The Interior Ministry briefed the cabinet on what it called the "violent and terrorist activities of TLP across the country."

Officials informed the meeting that the organisation, formed in 2016, has repeatedly incited violence and unrest nationwide. "In the past, security personnel and innocent bystanders have been killed in violent protests and rallies by the TLP," the government statement said, according to Dawn.

It also recalled that the group was banned once before in 2021 but reinstated six months later after pledging to avoid violence, a promise that authorities now admit has been broken.

Speaking on Geo News, Prime Minister's Political Affairs Adviser Rana Sanaullah said the ban was aimed at curbing the group's violent tendencies, not its religious ideology. "No one has any issue with their religious views," he said, adding that the problem arises when "their protests turn violent and cause loss of life."

Sanaullah cited the 2017 Faizabad sit-in a major anti-government blockade that paralysed Islamabad for weeks, as an example of how the TLP has repeatedly challenged state authority through violence.

Since its formation, the TLP has built a reputation for using street power and violence to push its extremist agenda. The party claims to defend Pakistan's blasphemy laws and has frequently mobilised mobs over religious issues, leading to clashes with police and security forces.

The government said the renewed ban was imposed because the group "failed to honour its commitments made in 2021" and continued to indulge in terrorist activities.

While the federal cabinet can impose a temporary ban, the final decision must be referred to Pakistan's Supreme Court under Article 17(2) of the Constitution. The law states that the apex court's decision on such matters is "final", as per Dawn. (ANI)

