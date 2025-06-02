"Pakistan begs on one side and spreads terrorism on the other": BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana slams Pakistan

London [UK], June 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gulam Ali Khatana, who is part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has called out Pakistan for supporting terrorism, saying Pakistan begs on one side and spreads terrorism on the other. He stated that Members of the Parliament are here in the UK and other parts of the world to convey the message that India knows how to crush terrorism and does not need the mediation of anyone.

While interacting with the Indian diaspora at India House in London on Sunday, Khatana said, "Pakistan begs on one side and spreads terrorism on the other side. That time has gone. We are here in Europe, and our other friends are in different parts of the world to convey a message that we know how to crush terrorism, and we don't need the mediation of anyone. You people are our ambassadors. We will do the fight. Our army will fight there. We have to do a diplomatic fight, a social media fight. We have to fight and present our viewpoint. We remain silent and think that it is not my business. I have to get my kids educated. All the people who have come here have enthusiasm and love for this nation, that's why you are here for the last two hours."

He further said that Pakistan was disturbed by the rise in democratic participation in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. He highlighted how India shares water from three rivers with Pakistan, yet receives infiltration, drugs, and terrorism in return.

"Pakistan says that we have stopped its water....We have given them 80% of our rivers' water and in return, Pakistan has given us infiltration, terrorism, drugs...What unnerved Pakistan was that people's participation increased in democracy, Kashmir became a peaceful region of the world, people started voting, there was a boom in tourism, infrastructure, and women got their rights after Article 370. Women were not given the right to inherit property...Not only this, Pakistan wants to end democracy there, the army wants to keep hegemony and that's why they want to create disturbance here. In the last 30 years, more than 40,00 people were killed, and how many children became orphans, many people left, especially Kashmiri Pandits. They were part of our historic heritage," he said.

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar said that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and other places was a "terror of fascism and ethnic cleansing." He recalled how Pakistan was born in violence and not through a political movement.

While addressing the Indian community in the UK, he said, "This is not an ordinary form of terror that we have witnessed in Pahalgam and so many other places. This is the terror of fascism. This is the terror of ethnic cleansing. You are in Europe. If Europe doesn't remember fascism, which continent is going to remember fascism? You have generations here who remember the era of Hitler. This is the return of that era and we are witnessing it with our own eyes, but unless we understand it ourselves and explain it to others, we will have failed those who gave their lives in. We have all mentioned Pakistan's commitment literally to terrorism, but what is this ideology and where does it begin? I will be brief because my colleagues have already said what there is to say and with great energy. But briefly, I will tell you that Pakistan was born in violence. It was not born through a popular movement. It was born after the great Calcutta killing of 1946 and it died in 1971 after the great Dhaka killing and despite its death, it has not withdrawn from its commitment and its policy of violence because for the ruling class and for its elite, it has become genetic."

Highlighting that there were many misconceptions about Mahatma Gandhi, MJ Akbar said, "About Gandhi Ji, there are many misconceptions. Yes, he was the greatest apostle of nonviolence in the last 2000 years. But he was alive on 22nd October (1947) when the history of modern terrorism began with Pakistan sending 5 thousand terrorists across the border to cease Kashmir. Gandhi Ji was very much around with us at that time. Exactly seven days later, on 29th October, he met Mountbatten and Mountbatten was astonished. He says - this man of nonviolence, today, he's sounding like Churchill."

"Exactly seven days later, on 29th October, he met Mountbatten and Mountbatten was astonished. He says, this man of nonviolence, today he's sounding like Churchill. This is something the British will understand, and that's why I mentioned the story. That he's sounding like Churchill and because Gandhiji said that against terrorism, we don't want non-violence. The state must stand up. The Indian Army and every soldier, his direct quote is "every soldier will fight. No Indian soldier will retreat. They will give their lives in the fight against terrorism, but never retreat." Our message is very clear, that we shall never retreat and in that resolve and in the unity, India will find its future," he added.

BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari said that India has always been a responsible nation and it has never raised its ammunition against any other country. She said that India, if ever, has waged a war, it has been against the underdevelopment, poverty and unemployment in the country and to better its condition.

While addressing the Indian community in London, Purandeswari said, "Such a kind of an attack, calling them out by name, killing them in front of their families. When one woman pleaded to one of the terrorists that you have killed my husband, now kill me as well, the response was - 'we will not kill you, go and tell Modi and we all saw what happened after that. India has always been a very, responsible nation. Never has India raised its ammunition against any other country. If she had ever waged a war, it has always been against the underdevelopment in the country. It has always been against poverty in the country and it has always been against unemployment in the country. So she has actually waged wars to better her condition, to better the living conditions of the citizens in the country, but never against any other nation. And Modi ji also had mentioned, being a very responsible nation, he had mentioned that this is not an era of war, neither is this an era of terrorism and the result has been after we have faced the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the result has been Operation Sindoor."

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya said that Pakistan was formed as India chose the path of peace and not civil war. He said that India has never divided its people based on religion.

While addressing the Indian diaspora, he said, "People sitting over here, you all know what is happening and what is going to be happening tomorrow....Do you ever feel pain in your heart while singing Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, Maratha, Dravida, Utkala, Banga - we don't have half of Punjab, half of Bengal, and the entire Sindh. Someone here said that Pakistan is ours, yes, it is ours. There was no country named Pakistan in this world. It was our fault, we chose the path of peace, we didn't want civil war, and hence Pakistan was formed. I come from Bengal. Someone on the streets of Kolkata raised the slogan 'kaan me bidi muh me paan, lad ke lenge Pakistan', and they got it... Our few leaders also thought that if they could run their own shop well, there would be no issue; let them do that. The country we come from, everyone's mind works, everyone's path works, everyone's religion works...We never divided our people based on religion. But what did we get? We do not stand with a bowl at someone's door. We are roaming across the globe. We are not standing at a door in the UK, that 'kaho an pyar hai', we did not come here to beg. We have come here to warn that what is happening today with us will happen with you."

While addressing the Indian diaspora in London, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called out Pakistan for supporting terrorism. She recalled how 9/11 attack mastermind Osama bin Laden was hidden in Pakistan.

She said, "We had a very successful presidency as G20 chairmanship that we had got. We had a very successful one year of presidency. So while we host the G20, they host the T20. The top twenty terrorists of the world will be found being hosted by the Pakistani state government. It's their stated policy. Right from Osama bin Laden, I don't know how many of you have seen the documentary. You all must go back home and see the documentary on how he was taken out of Pakistan and he was being hidden, actively financed, aided, trained, supported, and hidden from their so-called ally in the US. So they shake hands with you, but they bite you on your back."

She recalled how Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, had given a speech days before the Pahalgam attack, where he mentioned that there was a huge difference between Hindus and Muslims. She emphasised how Indian Muslims stood by the Indian government and demanded that India give a befitting response to Pakistan.

She stated, "A Country which came with the idea that it will have a separate nation...came with the idea of othering one religion from the other, is continuing to manifest that in many forms, ways. What began, and I tell you why this particular incident has united the entire nation, united everybody across political parties, is because of a speech before Pahalgam happened. A speech where they are now Field Marshal, then their Army Chief explains very categorically that there is a huge difference between Hindus and Muslims and that is exactly what you saw manifestation of it when the terror attacks happened. What he forgot is that over 200 million Muslims in India stood unitedly behind its government and said they should be given a befitting response. What Pakistan has done to the minorities within its nation, they are suffering the consequences of it within their nation. They might keep blaming others, that's not my problem. But the 200 million Muslims stood in solidarity and said, please do not even compare us to your nefarious ways and your terrorist links. We will fight back and we will fight back in solidarity.

High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, lauded the role of the Indian diaspora in India-UK ties and how they worked for the UK. He said that Indians and India are seen in the best of images due to the hard work of Indians.

He said, "The value that the community of people of Indian origin provides not just to the India-UK relationship, which is immense, but to the United Kingdom itself. Our community has been a pillar of this nation's growth, this nation's achievements, indeed, this nation's successes. People of Indian origin contributed most mightily to the war efforts in the First World War and the Second World War, both materially, in terms of money, and in terms of the fighting men who served and died in the wars against Imperial Germany and thereafter against the Axis powers.

"People of Indian origin came here to build this country and rebuild it after the war. People of Indian origin today have occupied offices, including the highest office in this land. They have played for the country, soldiered for the country, earned money for the country and have helped make India a shining name in the United Kingdom. Because of their hard work, Indians and India are seen in the best of image and the community that has come here today is a community that has come on its own. We opened up the portals for registration. We were swamped with over 650 registrations in less than two days on a Sunday evening with great weather. So you can see that people here care about India, they care about the relationship with the UK and they want to be able to contribute to this partnership." (ANI)

