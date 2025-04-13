Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari re-elected as PPP chairman for another four years

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been re-elected as Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for the next four years after the party's intra-party elections held at the Central Secretariat in Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported.

The elections were conducted according to the PPP's constitution and finalised key leadership positions for the next four years. In addition, Humayun Khan was chosen as PPP's Secretary General, and Nadeem Afzal Chan was elected Secretary of Information.

Aamna Piracha has been chosen as Secretary Finance, completing the list of newly appointed senior officials, The Express Tribune reported. According to the PPP's internal electoral framework, all party officials were elected for a four-year term.

Advertisement

Earlier on April 4, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP rejected the government's canal project, terming it "unilateral" and warning that it would harm farmers in Punjab, Dawn reported.

On February 15, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir inaugurated the Cholistan project to irrigate south Punjab's lands amid public outcry and strong reservations in Sindh.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in March, the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against building six new canals on the Indus River. The resolution also demanded an immediate halt to any plans or work related to the project until an agreement with all provincial governments, especially Sindh, was reached to ensure that the province's rights were fully protected and respected.

While addressing a PPP rally in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the anniversary of Pakistan's former Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution, Bhutto said that the PPP had always fought for peoples' rights to water, Dawn reported.

He said, "The workers of the PPP have grown old fighting for the fair distribution of water." Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, "Be it Musharraf's unilateral canal proposal, or that of the PTI founder, there is no forum where we have not taken up our struggle." He stated that the IRSA report shows there are water shortages in Punjab also, Dawn reported.

He said, "If we take water from here (Sindh), it'll harm farmers in South Punjab. These are reservations we have had for a very long time." He stated that he was the first to raise his voice against the canal project. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)