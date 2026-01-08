DT
Home / World / Pakistan confirms talks with Bangladesh on potential JF-17 fighter jet sale, defence pact

Pakistan confirms talks with Bangladesh on potential JF-17 fighter jet sale, defence pact

ANI
Updated At : 05:55 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 8 (ANI): The air force chiefs of Bangladesh and Pakistan held talks on a potential pact which covers the sale of the fighter aircraft JF-17 to Dhaka, Daily Star reported, citing Pakistan's military.

Referring to Pakistani military's press wing, Daily Star said on Wednesday that the talks took place in Islamabad. Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and his Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmood Khan had extensive talks on the procurement of the JF-17 Thunder, a multi-role combat aircraft jointly developed with China.

According to Daily Star, the statement, which was shared on Tuesday, further mentioned that Islamabad assured Dhaka of fast-track delivery of "Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem".

The meeting comes shortly after the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, Imran Haider paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House in Dhaka on December 28. During the meeting, the Pakistan High Commissioner said that Dhaka-Karachi direct flights are expected to start in January, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment and aviation, as well as scaling up cultural, educational and medical exchanges to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two South Asian nations, it added.

Also in October, Chairman of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

"During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues concerning Bangladesh-Pakistan relations, including the growing importance of bilateral trade, investment, and defence cooperation," the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Sunday."Emphasising the shared historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between the two countries, General Mirza expressed Pakistan's desire to strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors. He noted the vast potential for expanding trade, connectivity, and investment between Bangladesh and Pakistan," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

