 Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail plea in Al Qadir Trust corruption case for three days : The Tribune India

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail plea in Al Qadir Trust corruption case for three days

On May 12, the court issued a directive prohibiting authorities from arresting the PTI chief in various cases, including undisclosed ones, registered throughout the country until May 15

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail plea in Al Qadir Trust corruption case for three days

Imran Khan- File photo



PTI

Islamabad, May 31

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday extended former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s bail in the Al Qadir Trust corruption case for three days and directed him to approach the relevant accountability court.

The order was issued by a division bench headed by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Tight security was put in place at the high court premises. A video shared on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s official Twitter account showed Khan entering the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as his security personnel held up bulletproof shields, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The IHC extended Khan’s bail in the case for three days and directed him to approach the relevant accountability court at the same time.

On May 12, the court issued a directive prohibiting authorities from arresting the PTI chief in various cases, including undisclosed ones, registered throughout the country until May 15.

In the subsequent hearing, the court further extended the restriction on the arrest until May 31.

The court will also hear two additional bail petitions of the former prime minister, concerning cases pertaining to a violation of Section 144 during a rally held in Islamabad to show support for the judiciary, as well as the incidents of violence that occurred on May 9.

As Khan is facing over 100 cases, Bushra is nominated in two cases—Toshakhana (gifts) and the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Al-Qadir Trust case alleges that the PTI chief and his wife, Bushra Bibi, obtained billions of rupees and land from a real estate firm for legalising Rs 50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government.

Meanwhile, an Islamabad accountability court declared the bail plea of Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi in the Al Qadir Trust case as “infructuous” after NAB Investigation Officer Mian Umer Nadeem said her arrest was “not needed”.

Earlier, the court had granted Bushra Bibi bail till May 31.

During the hearing on Wednesday — presided by Judge Mohammad Bashir — Bushra Bibi, her counsel Khawaja Harris and NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared in court.

At the outset of the hearing, Abbasi said, “Imran issued a statement on May 13, where he used inappropriate language for NAB, the chairman and spread false propaganda against the accountability watchdog.” He argued that the PTI chief’s statements with the ill intention of pressuring the NAB. “We never raided or attacked Imran’s Zaman Park residence, nor did we ever issue arrest warrants for his wife,” the prosecutor general said.

He asserted that the anti-graft bureau had no “personal vendetta” against anyone. Reiterating that the NAB had not issued her arrest warrants, he said, “When warrants aren’t even there, the bail plea may be dismissed.” The arrest of Khan on May 9 by the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers at the IHC premises triggered unrest in Pakistan. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched the Corps Commander House in Lahore.

Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Khan’s party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP government in Punjab set to expand Cabinet; ‘giant slayer’ Lambi MLA Gurmeet Khudian, Kartarpur legislator Balkar Singh to be inducted

2
Sports

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

3
Nation

China hails India’s new Parliament as ‘great symbol’, accuses West of ‘divide and rule’

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

5
Punjab

AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney writes to Vice-President on Panjab University’s move to drop Punjabi as compulsory subject

6
Nation

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources

7
Nation

Vande Bharat Train: Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory fails to deliver even one train set against target of 32 for FY 22-23

8
Punjab

AAP govt set to expand Cabinet in Punjab

9
Punjab

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

10
Trending

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba’s 'sweet' gesture after former registers thrilling win against Gujarat Titans in IPL final leaves Internet in goosebumps

Don't Miss

View All
Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study
J & K

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study

Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals player from whom bribe was sought for govt job by Channi's kin

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

Former CM Charanjit Channi denies allegations

Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh inducted as new cabinet ministers

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...

‘PM Modi would soon start explaining to God how universe work’: Rahul Gandhi to Indian diaspora in US

In US, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'

Was speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by ...

Khalistani supporters heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US, he responds with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans

Khalistani supporters heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US, he responds with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans

An unperturbed Gandhi smiled in response to sloganeering and...

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

3 terrorists arrested as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch

An Army personnel and one of the terrorists are injured in t...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

JAC threatens protest in Tarn Taran over transfer of DCE Gursharan Singh Khehra

Tarn Taran Bar Association observes ‘no work’ day, residents suffer

SGPC flays attack on Sikh minors in Maharashtra

Fading Mughal connect of Patti

Extortion racket backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi busted by Punjab Police; 3 operatives held

Extortion racket backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi busted by Punjab Police; 3 operatives held

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Plans afoot to transform Chandigarh into tobacco-free city

Chandigarh: Mid-day meal to have milk, fruit

Delhi girl murder: Police recreates crime scene, may do psychoanalysis test of accused

Delhi girl murder: Police recreates crime scene, may do psychoanalysis test of accused

Delhi govt provides honorarium of Rs 1 cr to family of Corona warrior

Sexual harassment case against wrestling federation chief under consideration, report to be submitted to court: Delhi Police

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Flatmate kills salon worker in Delhi

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Two held for robbery at gunpoint, 2 pistols seized

Students at receiving end over centralised admission process

Public grievances cell of Punjab Police seeks swift resolution of complaints

Jalandhar native held for liquor scam in US

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Jagraon woman illegally detained in Oman, returns

Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace

Three of looters’ gang nabbed; cash, 2 sharp weapons seized

Speedy container truck crushes 13-year-old girl to death in Sahnewal

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Sessions Judge inspects jails in Patiala, listens to inmates' grievances

22 rural women attend 5-day training course