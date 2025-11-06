Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Pakistan's Rawalpindi has once again issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, marking the eighth consecutive time such an order has been issued due to her repeated absence from court proceedings, The Express Tribune reported.

The case, registered at the Sadiqabad Police Station in Punjab province, accuses Aleema of participating in anti-government protests, chanting slogans, vandalism, and stone-pelting.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah directed the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa to submit details of Aleema Khan's properties, The Express Tribune reported.

The court also ordered the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairperson, Akif Saeed, to provide records of any companies or shares registered under her name.

Due to her continuous failure to appear before the court despite multiple warrants, the ATC had earlier ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to block her CNIC, which is the Computerised National Identity Card for Pakistani citizens, directed the Director General of Passports to block her passport, and instructed the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze all her bank accounts, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to a report submitted to the court, 12 bank accounts belonging to Aleema Khan have been frozen, including accounts in Bank Alfalah and MCB Bank, with PKR 124 million found in one MCB account, The Express Tribune reported.

The court also issued arrest warrants for the UBL Head Office Manager in Karachi and Habib Metro Bank Manager Syed Mansoor Hussain for failing to submit reports despite repeated notices.

According to The Express Tribune, Soneri Bank and Bank of Punjab were also served contempt notices for failing to submit the required reports.

The prosecution argued that Aleema Khan is deliberately avoiding the judicial process, preventing the court from recording witness statements.

Non-bailable warrants were earlier issued on October 14, October 20, and October 22 after Aleema failed to attend proceedings.

The court had also rejected her lawyer's request for exemption from personal appearance, noting that she was to be formally charged in the case.

Aleema Khan had been granted interim bail on September 18 in connection with the November 26 D-Chowk protest case. She was directed to submit surety bonds worth PKR 50,000 and attend all hearings, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The D-Chowk protest, held on November 26, 2023, followed Imran Khan's "final call" for nationwide demonstrations demanding the restoration of PTI's electoral mandate and the release of detained party leaders. The protest ended after a police operation dispersed the demonstrators.

The ATC has adjourned the hearing until November 10 and also issued a notice to Aleema Khan's guarantor, cancelling her surety bonds. (ANI)

