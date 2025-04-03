Pakistan: Curfew imposed in parts of Tank, South Waziristan districts

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities have imposed curfew in Tank and South Waziristan districts owing to "security concerns," ARY news reported on Thursday.

According to ARY news, the district administrations have notified that the curfew will remain imposed in Tank and South Waziristan districts from 6:00am to 6:00pm. People have been requested to use alternate routes and cooperate with the security agencies.

Advertisement

ARY news reported that a partial curfew has been imposed in Dera Ismail Khan.

In South Waziristan, the curfew will cover Korr Qila, Khargai and Manzai road, while Dabara Bazaar will also be closed. The Korr Qila via Gomal, Wana highway will remain open, whereas movement has been completely banned at Karri Wam and Jandola during the curfew period.

Advertisement

The administration has said that these steps being taken to ensure protection of life and property in the region. It has also requested commuters to cooperate with the administration security agencies during the curfew hours. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)