Pakistan: Death toll in Karachi warehouse blast rises to six

Karachi [Pakistan], August 23 (ANI): The death toll from Thursday's firecracker warehouse explosion in Karachi's MA Jinnah Road increased to six, as another injured victim succumbed to their injuries during treatment on Saturday, Geo News reported, citing officials.

According to Geo News, citing a police report, the warehouse owner, Muhammad Hanif, was arrested from the hospital where he was being treated for injuries sustained in the blast, while his brother, Ayub, who was also wounded, escaped from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Friday night and remains on the run. Law enforcement said efforts are underway to locate and arrest him.

Both brothers have been named in an FIR registered at Karachi's Preedy police station under charges including manslaughter, negligence, and endangering public safety, Geo News reported.

Investigators revealed that Hanif had been importing fireworks from both domestic and international sources and was also producing explosive materials in a section at the rear of the same building.

Emergency responders recovered four bodies shortly after the explosion, while two more victims later died in the hospital, while over 30 others were injured, many with severe burns, and taken to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital and JPMC, Geo News reported.

A bomb disposal squad report noted that approximately 500 kilograms of fireworks ignited in the explosion, which was powerful enough to be heard up to seven kilometres away. The blast caused significant damage within a 100-metre radius, affecting the warehouse, surrounding shops, and vehicles, Geo News reported.

Authorities also found that three storerooms within the building still contain fireworks, while two containers filled with explosive material were discovered in a nearby open area.

Officials estimate around 5,000 kilograms of fireworks remain at the site and have called for immediate, safe disposal, as reported by Geo News.

Rescue operations continued through Friday, involving police, firefighters, and local administration teams. (ANI)

