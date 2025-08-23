DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Death toll in Karachi warehouse blast rises to six

Pakistan: Death toll in Karachi warehouse blast rises to six

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Karachi [Pakistan], August 23 (ANI): The death toll from Thursday's firecracker warehouse explosion in Karachi's MA Jinnah Road increased to six, as another injured victim succumbed to their injuries during treatment on Saturday, Geo News reported, citing officials.

Advertisement

According to Geo News, citing a police report, the warehouse owner, Muhammad Hanif, was arrested from the hospital where he was being treated for injuries sustained in the blast, while his brother, Ayub, who was also wounded, escaped from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Friday night and remains on the run. Law enforcement said efforts are underway to locate and arrest him.

Both brothers have been named in an FIR registered at Karachi's Preedy police station under charges including manslaughter, negligence, and endangering public safety, Geo News reported.

Advertisement

Investigators revealed that Hanif had been importing fireworks from both domestic and international sources and was also producing explosive materials in a section at the rear of the same building.

Emergency responders recovered four bodies shortly after the explosion, while two more victims later died in the hospital, while over 30 others were injured, many with severe burns, and taken to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital and JPMC, Geo News reported.

Advertisement

A bomb disposal squad report noted that approximately 500 kilograms of fireworks ignited in the explosion, which was powerful enough to be heard up to seven kilometres away. The blast caused significant damage within a 100-metre radius, affecting the warehouse, surrounding shops, and vehicles, Geo News reported.

Authorities also found that three storerooms within the building still contain fireworks, while two containers filled with explosive material were discovered in a nearby open area.

Officials estimate around 5,000 kilograms of fireworks remain at the site and have called for immediate, safe disposal, as reported by Geo News.

Rescue operations continued through Friday, involving police, firefighters, and local administration teams. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts