Pakistan declares Indian staff in High Commission as persona non grata in diplomatic row

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 14 (ANI): Following India's decision to declare a Pakistani citizen at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi "persona non grata," Pakistan also declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad "persona non grata," citing involvement in activities incompatible with their official status.

The Indian Charge d'Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Pakistan conveyed its decision, directing the concerned official to depart the country within 24 hours.

Sharing a post on X, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote, "A Staff Member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, Declared as Persona Non Grata. The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status. The concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours."

"The Indian Charge d'Affaires was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today for a demarche, conveying this decision," the post added.

https://x.com/ForeignOfficePk/status/1922351962227458149

Notably, India on Tuesday declared a Pakistani citizen, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, as 'persona non grata' for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India.

The said person was working as a staff member at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and has been asked to leave India within 24 hours.

An official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today."

Earlier in April, India summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over the formal Persona Non Grata note for its military diplomats.

India's action came after 26 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said that after these measures, the total number will bring the overall strength of the High Commissions down to 30 from the present 55.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties. (ANI)

