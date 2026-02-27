DT
Home / Pakistan / 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar': Pakistan declares 'open war' on Afghanistan

'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar': Pakistan declares 'open war' on Afghanistan

Pakistan carries out strikes in Kabul and Kandahar

article_Author
ANI
Islamabad, Updated At : 08:39 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Afghan Taliban fighters patrol near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Spin Boldak, Kandahar Province, following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces in Afghanistan. REUTERS file
Cross-border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated sharply on Friday, with Islamabad declaring "open war" on Kabul after carrying out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, further intensifying tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

In a post on X, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a strong statement declaring the "open war" against Afghanistan, stating that Islamabad has lost its patience and accusing the Taliban-led administration of harbouring militants.

"After the withdrawal of NATO forces, it was expected that there would be peace in Afghanistan and that the Taliban would focus on the interests of the Afghan people and peace in the region...They gathered all the terrorists of the world in Afghanistan and began exporting terrorism. They deprived their own people of basic human rights. They snatched away the rights that Islam grants to women," his post read.

"Our cup of patience has overflowed. Now it is open war between us and you. Now it will be 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar'. Pakistan's army did not come from across the seas. We are your neighbours; we know your ins and outs. Allahu Akbar," the Pakistani Defence Minister added.

Following the Pakistani strikes on Afghan soil, Afghanistan's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, condemned the attack, calling the act by the Pakistani military "cowardly".

"The cowardly Pakistani military has carried out airstrikes in certain areas of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia; fortunately, there have been no reported casualties," Mujahid said in a statement on X.

The escalation comes amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban-led administration in Kabul over cross-border security concerns along the Durand Line, which has remained a topic of dispute between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defence of Afghanistan said that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory operations carried out along the Durand Line on Thursday.

