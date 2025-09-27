New York [Pakistan], September 27 (ANI): In a moment of public embarrassment, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif found himself caught in a glaring contradiction, facing tough questions over his unsubstantiated and conflicting allegations regarding the social media activity of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During an interview with British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, Asif first claimed that Imran Khan was operating his Twitter account from inside the Adiala Jail in Pakistan.

However, when countered by Hasan on the Defence Minister's previous claims that Khan's account was under India's control, the minister attempted to backpedal, stuttering while trying to provide a reply.

"He is operating a Twitter account from the jail cell," Asif said to Hasan, who then grilled the Defence Minister, saying, "You said he was operating from India the other day... You said India is controlling his Twitter account... You just made two different allegations. Is it Imran in his prison cell or is it India?"

The Pakistani Defence Minister, visibly flustered, responded, "Either he is operating from the cell or he should at least identify who is operating the jail cell."

When pressed further on the basis of his claims, the Defence Minister cited "intelligence sources" but refused to share any verifiable evidence.

"The evidence I cannot publicly disclose the evidence," Asif said.

When pressed further by Hasan on the rationale, "If you cannot publicly disclose the evidence, why make the claim?" Asif retorted, "No, because it is there."

When cornered on the source of his claim, if India controlled Khan's X account, Asif conceded, "Yes, based on, obviously, intelligence. Nobody is stating it openly."

Mehdi also questioned the Defence Minister about the current Pakistani government's handling of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, who has been imprisoned since August 2023 despite widespread international criticism and UN experts labelling his detention as "illegal".

Asif dodged the question, saying, "He must prove that he has clean hands."

Imran Khan was taken into custody from his Lahore residence following a three-year prison sentence handed down in a corruption case back in August 2023.

Meanwhile, Asif, during the interview, also said that China is not worried about Pakistan "flirting" with the US.

Earlier on Thursday (local time), US President Donald Trump had hosted the Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House. Asif noted that the two countries have a time-tested partnership.

On being questioned if Pakistan's close relationship now with Trump through mineral deals and crypto deals could jeopardise the relationship with China, Khwaja Asif said, "We are not worried about that, because it's a time-tested relationship with China - since the more could just conclude it by saying that China is not worried about our flirtations or whatever you call it."

When questioned with whom Pakistan sees its "strategic future"--the US or China--the Pak Defence Minister said, "In the past, even today and in the future also, China has been a very reliable ally, a very reliable provider of arms of all kinds to us. Our Air Force, submarines, and planes. Our submarines are from there. Almost a major portion of our arms are from China, and our defence cooperation is increasing. It is much more robust than before, with China... the main reason is the unreliability of other sources like the United States of America." (ANI)

