Pakistan delegation leaves for Istanbul to hold talks with Afghan Taliban: Khawaja Asif

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday confirmed that a delegation from the country had departed for Istanbul to hold talks with the Afghan Taliban aimed at resolving current tensions between the two neighbours, Dawn reported.

A second round of discussions between Pakistani and Afghan Taliban delegations began in Istanbul on October 25, following days of border hostilities.

However, Islamabad's long-standing concern over terror attacks emanating from Afghan soil remained a key point of contention, resulting in a stalemate, Dawn stated.

A breakthrough was reached after Turkiye and Qatar intervened to revive the dialogue process for the second time in less than a week.

This came after Pakistan announced on October 29 that the talks had "failed" and that its negotiators were preparing to return home.

The talks produced a three-point understanding: continuation of the ceasefire, establishment of a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure peace, and penalties for violations.

Operational details of the mechanism are expected to be finalised when senior representatives from both sides meet again in Istanbul on November 6, according to Dawn.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Asif said: "The delegation has gone today and the negotiations will begin tomorrow morning. Let's hope Afghanistan makes use of wisdom and peace is restored in the region."

He added that Pakistan's agenda was clear, that Afghanistan clamp down on attacks originating from its soil.

When asked about the possibility of a positive outcome, Asif said: "Talks are only engaged in if there is a possibility of progress; otherwise, it is a waste of time."

Separately, the defence minister declined to share details on discussions regarding the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, saying the draft would take its "final shape" by next week before being tabled in Parliament.

"Asif said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had a complete right to express his opinion on the amendment and that the government was engaging with other political parties in the same spirit to gain their opinion and input," Dawn reported.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have witnessed worsening ties in recent weeks, marked by border skirmishes and counter-statements.

The tensions began after an attack was launched on Pakistan from Afghan territory on the night of October 11, following allegations from the Taliban of airstrikes by Pakistan, an accusation Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied.

Despite repeated demands from Islamabad that the Taliban prevent terror groups from using Afghan soil, the Taliban continue to deny the allegations.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has suffered multiple casualties among security forces in ongoing counterterrorism operations.

The two sides first met in Doha, where they reached a temporary ceasefire and agreed to reconvene in Istanbul to finalise mechanisms for long-term peace and stability.

Turkiye and Qatar, both of which share strong ties with Pakistan, have been key facilitators in the talks, with Qatar earlier playing a major role in negotiations between the Afghan Taliban and NATO forces. (ANI)

