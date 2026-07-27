Pakistan deploys over 2100 security personnel ahead of polls in PoJK; Awami Committee claims foulplay in first round of voting

Mirpur [PoJK], July 27 (ANI): Amid mounting criticism over suppression of fundamental freedoms in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), Pakistan has deployed about 2100 army personnel, supported by several layers of police and security personnel during the Legislative Assembly elections currently underway.

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According to Dawn, the police comprises the first layer of security, Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and the Federal Constabulary, the second, and the Pakistan Army, the third.

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The Pakistani daily noted that around 2,100 army personnel will also be deployed, while Quick Response Force teams will remain on standby to respond to any emergency.

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It further noted that 18,560 personnel from police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed under a three-tier security plan.

Meanwhile, the Joint Awami Action Committee in a series of posts on X highlighted serious lapses within hours of the first round of voting.

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It said that signs of rigging and facilitation have started to become evident in Mirpur Division even before the elections.

میرپور ڈویژن میں الیکشن سے پہلے ہی دھاندلی اور سہولت کاری کے آثار نمایاں ہونے لگے ہیں۔ اب شاید بہت سے لوگوں کو اندازہ ہو گیا ہوگا کہ ایکشن کمیٹی نے انتخابات کے بائیکاٹ کا فیصلہ کیوں کیا ہے۔ — Awami Action Committe (@JAAC__Official) July 27, 2026

In another post on X it said that while polling was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at various polling stations in Kotli, but even after 10 a.m., at many locations, polling has neither officially started nor are the voters who are supposed to cast their votes visible anywhere. It said that Kotli remained "completely shut down."

کوٹلی کے مختلف پولنگ اسٹیشنوں پر صبح 8 بجے پولنگ کا وقت مقرر تھا، مگر 10 بجنے کے باوجود کئی مقامات پر نہ پولنگ کا باقاعدہ آغاز ہوا اور نہ ہی ووٹ ڈالنے والے ووٹر نظر آ رہے ہیں کوٹلی مکمل بند — Awami Action Committe (@JAAC__Official) July 27, 2026

As per Arab News, Joint Awami Action Committee has boycotted the election, demanding the abolition of 12 seats reserved for refugees. According to JAAC, these seats allow Pakistan's mainstream political parties to influence government formation.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's PoJK unit called the elections a sham and said that people had rejected the polls.

"The people have rejected the sham and unfair election At the Nangi polling station in Mirpur, police personnel are present, but the aggrieved public of voters has rejected the fake election. At night, bags will be filled with fake votes, and history will be presented by declaring the most controversial election a success," the PTI said.

Earlier in June, the Awami Action Committee shared its Charter of Demands among which key are the abolition of privileges enjoyed by the ruling elite, elimination of Assembly seats reserved for Pakistan-based refugees, provision of free healthcare and uniform education, establishment of an international airport, and ending employment quotas for Pakistan-based refugees in PoJK.

The protests led by JAAC saw severe crackdown at the hands of Pakistani state, which left dozens dead and hundreds injured and missing.

Earlier, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, had criticised restrictions on internet access imposed across parts of the territory, saying communication blackouts disproportionately undermine the right to freedom of expression, including the ability to seek, receive and share information during a period of heightened tensions. The UN urged authorities to restore full internet connectivity throughout the region.

Meanwhile on Thursday, India slammed Pakistan at the UN Security Council for its continued suppression of basic rights and stifling of fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, India's Permanent Representative at the United Nations, brought attention to the ongoing developments in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and how it fully exposes the true nature of the Pakistani state.

"The world is witness to the continued suppression of basic rights, freedom of expression and association and stifling of fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. These are not isolated instances, but part of a larger design by the Pakistani establishment in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir for close to eight decades."

Previously in July, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Pakistani state has responded with excessive police brutality to the legitimate grievances of the local population.

"The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative operation in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation. Rather than addressing the legitimate grievances of the local population, the Pakistani state has responded with excessive police brutality."

He said the international community should hold Pakistan responsible for its actions.

Earlier, Watchdog group Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's heavy-handed tactics ahead of upcoming regional elections in PoJK.

It fiercely criticised the ban on JAAC, labelling it a disproportionate attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism. As local tensions simmer ahead of the regional polls, activists and watchdog groups alike continue to pressurise the international community to hold Islamabad accountable. (ANI)

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