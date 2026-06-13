Pakistan: Doctors threaten province-wide shutdown as KP government faces pressure over pay dispute

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 13 (ANI): The Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has warned the provincial government of a large-scale protest campaign if doctors are not granted a substantial salary increase in the upcoming provincial budget, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, YDA representatives said the government has failed for years to address the financial concerns of medical professionals despite repeated assurances. YDA leader Adnan stated that doctors would initiate demonstrations across the province and could suspend routine hospital operations if their demands were ignored.

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Adnan, who also serves as president of Hayatabad Medical Complex's YDA chapter, said a proposal prepared by the provincial health secretary recommended a 40-50 per cent increase in doctors' salaries. The recommendation emerged after negotiations and a sit-in staged by thousands of doctors outside the Health Secretariat earlier this month. However, he expressed concern that the government might not incorporate the proposal into the new budget.

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The association has urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the health minister, and finance officials to ensure the immediate implementation of the salary package. The doctors argue that their wages have remained stagnant for nearly a decade, with no significant revision since 2016, despite rising inflation and increasing workloads.

Criticising the provincial administration, Adnan said successive governments have routinely announced incentives and financial relief for other categories of public employees while neglecting healthcare workers. He maintained that doctors were seeking fair compensation rather than special privileges, as highlighted by Dawn.

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The YDA leader further stated that any future agitation would extend beyond hospital premises. Demonstrations could be organised on major roads and outside key government offices, including the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the Health Department, and the Finance Department. YDA representative Babar reiterated that patient emergencies would not be disrupted, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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