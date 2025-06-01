"Pakistan epicentre of Takfirism": AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Algeria

Algiers [Algeria], June 1 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of an all-party delegation to Algeria, lambasted Pakistan on Saturday (local time), calling them an "epicentre of Takfirism."

Addressing the Algerian media, members of think tanks and the Indian diaspora, Owaisi said that there is no ideological difference between the terrorist groups in Pakistan and Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

"Pakistan is the epicentre of Takfirism and there is no difference in ideology between the terrorist groups in Pakistan and Daesh and Al-Qaeda. They believe that they have a religious sanction, which is completely wrong. Islam does not allow the killing of any person, and unfortunately, that is their ideology."

Owaisi further reiterated his demand to put Pakistan back on the Grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"Terrorism survives on two things - ideology and money. Ideology, you know very well, you have seen the Black Decade, even in South Algeria, you still have some problems. On that point, we are together... Once you bring Pakistan back in the Grey list (of FATF), we will see a decrease in terrorism in India. We'll see killings coming down. We have the 2018 experience when Algeria and other countries helped India," Owaisi said.

Emphasising the effectiveness of the Grey list of FATF to counter terrorism, Owaisi said, "There was this one terrorist called Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi - no country in the world would allow a terrorist who's facing a terror charge. He became a father to a son while sitting in prison. The trial progressed immediately when Pakistan was put on the Grey list (of FATF)."

"It's not only a question of South Asia. We are the 4th largest economy. What will happen? Do you want all this carnage to spread to different parts of South Asia? No. It is in the interest of world peace to control Pakistan, which is the main sponsor of terrorism. It has to be brought back in the FATF Grey list," he added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Panda slammed Pakistan, highlighting that the neighbouring country is using its nuclear power to shield its terrorist activities.

"Pakistan has used its nuclear power to shield its terrorist training, funding and arming program. When I say that they have been doing this with terrorists openly, it is not just me saying it. You can look it up on the internet. Everybody knows Pakistan has done this many times in the past."

Baijayant Panda-led delegation includes senior parliamentarians and officials such as Nishikant Dubey, S. Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Asaduddin Owaisi, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

India has sent several all-party delegations to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat. The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism. (ANI)

