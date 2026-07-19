Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian planes till August 23

Pakistan on Saturday extended the closure of its airspace to Indian aircraft until August 23, according to the country’s airports authority. The ban applies to Indian-registered, operated, owned, and leased aircraft, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

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Restriction on the use of Pakistani airspace by Indian military and civilian aircraft remained in force, it said.

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India has maintained a reciprocal airspace ban on all Pakistani-registered aircraft, airlines, and military flights as part of measures taken against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people last year.

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Both countries closed their respective airspace to each other’s airlines last year due to tensions after the Pahalgam attack.

Islamabad, Beijing agree to tighten border security, immigration ties Advertisement

Pakistan and China have officially agreed to deepen bilateral ties by strengthening cooperation in immigration, border management, and institutional frameworks. A delegation from China’s National Immigration Administration, headed by Director General Qi Jingyang, held a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday to discuss bilateral matters.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry was also present in the meeting.

The new bilateral agreement aims to boost the efficiency of joint operations against illegal immigration, weapons smuggling, and cross-border crime, according to a statement issued by the interior ministry.

Both parties agreed to finalise an agreement soon to expedite the immigration process. A Pakistan-China joint working group on border management and security will be established, officials added.