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Home / World / Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft till November 24

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft till November 24

The Pakistan Airports Authority announced the extension in a post on X on Saturday, saying the restriction also covers military flights

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PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 02:07 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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The latest extension will remain in effect until 4:59 am (local time) on November 24, 2026, according to the authority. Representative image: iStock
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Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on India-registered aircraft and planes owned, operated or leased by Indian airlines for another month, until November 24, according to the country’s airports authority.

The restriction, initially imposed on April 23, 2025, has been extended periodically since then amid strained relations between the two neighbouring countries.

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The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced the extension in a post on X on Saturday, saying the restriction also covers military flights.

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The latest extension will remain in effect until 4:59 am (local time) on November 24, 2026, according to the authority.

A PAA spokesperson said a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) had been issued to extend the ban, Geo News reported.

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Pakistan’s airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) -- Karachi and Lahore, according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022. The latest NOTAM applies to both the Karachi and Lahore FIRs.

India and Pakistan imposed reciprocal airspace restrictions on each other’s aircraft following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

India accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, an allegation Islamabad denied. The incident was followed by a sharp escalation in diplomatic and military tensions between the two countries.

India closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines on April 30, 2025, in response to Pakistan’s move.

Pakistan has imposed airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft during previous periods of heightened tensions, including the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Pulwama crisis, according to Geo News.

The continuing airspace restrictions have affected airline operations between the two countries, forcing carriers to take longer routes on some international flights.

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