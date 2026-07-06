Pakistan faces backlash as transporters warn of wheel jam over mounting taxes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): Transporters based at Hattar Industrial Estate have launched a protest against Pakistan's taxation policies, accusing the government of placing an unbearable financial burden on the transport sector through a series of increased taxes and fees.

Advertisement

Transport leaders warned that they could launch a nationwide wheel-jam strike if authorities fail to address their demands, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Advertisement

According to The Express Tribune, the demonstration was organised under the banner of the All Pakistan Mini Mazda Association and attended by Hazara Division President Muhammad Banaras Khan, Hattar President Malik Asim, Senior Vice President Malik Sajid Nikyal, General Secretary Tariq Shah and other office-bearers.

Advertisement

The participants condemned recent hikes in toll taxes, token taxes, vehicle transfer charges, permit fees and other levies, calling them unfair measures that threaten the survival of transport businesses.

Addressing the gathering, Banaras Khan said transporters play a vital role in supporting Pakistan's industrial, commercial and agricultural sectors but are already under severe financial pressure due to rising fuel prices, expensive vehicle maintenance and increasing costs of spare parts.

Advertisement

He argued that freight rates have remained largely stagnant despite soaring operational expenses, making the latest tax increases even more damaging.

He stated that the continued imposition of new taxes could force many operators out of business. Banaras Khan said transporters were prepared to park their vehicles and continue peaceful and lawful protests until their concerns were addressed.

He maintained that the community would continue its democratic campaign to secure relief from what it described as unjust fiscal measures, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The transport leader also demanded that authorities withdraw legal cases registered against transporters, including those filed under Section 289, and called for an end to what he described as unnecessary legal harassment.

He urged the government to adopt business-friendly policies and ensure greater respect and protection for transport workers, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)