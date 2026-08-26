Pakistan faces criticism over relief response in flood-hit PoGB

Gilgit [PoGB], August 26 (ANI): Residents of Sher Qilla village in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have voiced frustration over an inadequate relief and rescue response following devastating flash floods that damaged homes, farmland and critical infrastructure in the area.

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The floods left large parts of the village covered in mud and debris, forcing residents to sift through the wreckage and salvage belongings. Locals said several houses were completely destroyed, while many others suffered significant damage, leaving families struggling to find shelter.

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Latif Shah, a resident of the village, said the cloudburst had severely affected five villages in the region. "At least five to six houses have been completely damaged, while another seven to eight houses have also suffered damage. The destruction is so severe that people can no longer live in their homes. Residents are removing their belongings and relocating on their own," he said.

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He further said that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the local minister had visited the area, but the kind of government assistance residents need has not yet been provided. "So far, only one excavator has been deployed to clear the main road and restore communication. Apart from that, we have not received any significant assistance," Latif added.

Another resident, Kamran Ali, said the destruction extended beyond homes. He claimed that six livestock sheds were completely damaged and several cattle and goats were swept away by floodwaters. While some tents and ration packets had been distributed, he described the aid as insufficient given the scale of the disaster.

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"Our entire neighbourhood was affected. Around five houses have been completely destroyed, while six to seven others have suffered partial damage. Six livestock sheds have also been completely damaged, and some cattle and goats were swept away in the flash floods. The administration has sent three to five tents and three to four ration packets, but this is not enough," said Ali.

Ali also urged authorities to conduct a fresh assessment of the damage, arguing that the losses suffered by residents were far greater than initially reported.

The flooding has once again highlighted the vulnerability of communities in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, with residents saying recurring disasters continue to expose gaps in preparedness and emergency response. (ANI)

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