Pakistan faces fresh criticism as reported enforced disappearances expand in Karachi and Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): Fresh allegations of enforced disappearances have emerged from Karachi and Balochistan, where families claim security personnel detained individuals without disclosing their whereabouts, further intensifying criticism of Pakistan's human rights record.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the latest incidents involve a schoolteacher with disabilities, a young man from Panjgur, and three female members of a Baloch family whose relatives are demanding their recovery.

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As reported by The Balochistan Post, Allah Bakhsh, son of Basham, was allegedly detained during a late-night operation in Karachi's Maripur area. Local sources said he was first taken into custody by Sindh Rangers during an early morning raid on his residence before being briefly released. However, roughly an hour later, he was reportedly detained again, after which his family and colleagues lost all contact with him.

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Allah Bakhsh, who has mobility disabilities affecting both legs, has reportedly spent the past decade providing free education to underprivileged children through the Tekkri Education Centre, where he serves as head of the institution.

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan condemned the reported disappearance, urging Pakistani authorities to immediately reveal his whereabouts or present him before a competent court if any charges exist. The organisation described enforced disappearance as a grave human rights violation that leaves lasting trauma for victims' families and communities.

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In a separate incident, The Balochistan Post reported that Shehbaz, son of Haji Khan Mohammad, was allegedly taken from his home in the Tasp area of Panjgur district during a midnight raid.

Family members claimed security personnel surrounded the residence, searched the premises and removed him to an undisclosed location. Relatives said they have received no official information regarding his whereabouts or the reasons for his detention and demanded that he be produced before a court if any legal case exists.

Meanwhile, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continued its long-running protest outside the Quetta Press Club, marking its 6,314th day. During the demonstration, Jumma Khan Nechari appealed for the recovery of his wife, Bibi Rafia, daughter Tania and granddaughter Javeria, who he alleges were taken from the Lak Pass checkpoint near Quetta.

According to The Balochistan Post, VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch said the organisation would pursue the cases before the missing persons commission and relevant provincial authorities while continuing to press for the immediate recovery of all allegedly disappeared women. He warned that the group would intensify its campaign if such reported disappearances continue. (ANI)

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