Pakistan faces growing backlash as Karachi transport operators ignore fuel price cuts, commuters say

Karachi [Pakistan] July 8 (ANI): Despite a decline of nearly Rs100 per litre in petrol and diesel prices over recent weeks, commuters in Karachi say private transport operators and ride-hailing services have refused to reduce fares, sparking criticism and demands for government intervention, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, passengers said transport fares were increased by nearly 40 per cent when fuel prices surged during the period of heightened regional tensions linked to the US-Iran conflict. Transport operators had then argued that higher fuel costs made it impossible to continue operating under the previous fare structure.

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However, commuters contend that the continued high fares are no longer justified after successive reductions in petroleum prices. Commuters noted that fuel prices, which had briefly climbed above Rs400 per litre, have now dropped to nearly Rs300 per litre. Since petrol and diesel were priced between Rs260 and Rs270 per litre before the conflict, they argue that the remaining increase is relatively modest and does not warrant the current transport fares.

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Passengers alleged that when fuel prices peaked, private buses raised minimum fares by Rs10 to Rs20 and longer-distance fares by Rs30 to Rs50. Ride-hailing platforms also reportedly increased charges significantly, with motorcycle rides becoming Rs100 to Rs200 more expensive and car fares rising by as much as Rs500. Commuters insist that operators should lower fares as quickly as they raised them, saying the refusal to do so is placing an unnecessary financial burden on the public, as highlighted by Dawn.

Several passengers also complained of overcharging and abusive behaviour by transport staff. A commuter travelling from Orangi to Jama Cloth Market said the bus fare on his route had increased from Rs60 to Rs90, while some conductors now demanded Rs100 despite falling diesel prices. Another passenger alleged he was verbally abused after questioning a Rs100 fare for a journey from Dawood Chowrangi to Qayyumabad, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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