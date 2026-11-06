Pakistan faces human rights outcry as 26 Baloch men disappear, four found dead

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): At least 26 people, including five young men belonging to the same extended family, have allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance in Balochistan’s Kech district. Meanwhile, the recovery of four bodies of previously missing men in Khuzdar, Kharan and Pasni has intensified criticism of Pakistan’s human rights record, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Pakistani military personnel and intelligence officials raided several houses in Batt, Buleda, allegedly assaulting family members before taking away five young men. The detainees were identified as Younus Khaliq, Mahboob Baloch, Mujahid Baloch, Abdul Rahim and Balach Khan. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

The arrests reportedly followed a military operation in Kolwah last week, during which dozens of people were detained. So far, 21 missing individuals have been identified, although the identities of other detainees remain unconfirmed.

In a separate development, four bodies of allegedly disappeared individuals were recovered from different parts of Balochistan.

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Ellahi Bakhsh, a mechanic from Naal, and Muneer Ahmad, a 32-year-old driver, were found dead in Khuzdar. Ellahi was reportedly detained on October 30, while Muneer allegedly disappeared on October 2. Their bodies bore signs of torture and bullet injuries, according to local sources.

In Kharan, Salahuddin, a vegetable vendor, was found dead on October 31 after allegedly being taken away with his brother, Azar, on August 7. Azar was subsequently released.

The BYC and Paank alleged that Salahuddin was killed in a staged encounter.

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The fourth victim, a 17-year-old student from Pasni, was allegedly abducted from his home on October 14. His body was discovered in the Kulanch area eight days later, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Condemning the killings, the BYC accused Pakistani authorities of perpetuating a pattern of enforced disappearances followed by extrajudicial killings. It demanded independent investigations and accountability, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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