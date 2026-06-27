Pakistan faces mounting criticism as doctors' protest over acid attack enters 19th day

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Balochistan has intensified its campaign against the provincial government as protests over the acid attack on Dr Mah Noor Nasir entered the 19th consecutive day, exposing growing concerns over the safety of healthcare professionals in Pakistan.

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The association has decided to continue shutting Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) in government hospitals until authorities address its key demands, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, the decision was taken during a central meeting of the YDA, where members expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as the government's failure to ensure security for doctors and its delayed response to the attack.

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The association argued that the incident has created fear among medical professionals, leaving many feeling vulnerable while performing their duties.

The YDA has demanded the immediate removal of the Secretary of Health, Balochistan, and the Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Quetta.

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It has also called for the establishment of a judicial commission to independently investigate the acid attack on Dr Mah Noor and urged the provincial government to implement the long-pending Doctors Security Act without further delay.

The protest camp outside Civil Hospital Quetta remains active, with the association announcing a Grand Doctors Conference on June 29.

This will be followed by a large protest rally from Civil Hospital on June 30, while demonstrations are also expected to take place at government hospitals across Balochistan in a coordinated show of solidarity.

YDA leaders said the movement would continue until stronger security measures are introduced, those responsible for the attack are brought before the law, and meaningful reforms are carried out within the provincial health department, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

The association has also appealed to doctors, healthcare bodies and members of civil society throughout Balochistan to participate in the upcoming conference and demonstrations in support of Dr Mah Noor Nasir, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)