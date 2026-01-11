Pakistan faces renewed scrutiny as nine more Baloch citizens reportedly disappear

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): A fresh surge of enforced disappearances has been reported across Balochistan, Karachi, and adjoining regions, with nine more Baloch citizens allegedly taken away by Pakistani security agencies in recent weeks.

Human rights defenders stated that these incidents follow a familiar pattern: individuals are arrested without warrants, held in secret locations, and never brought before a court, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, sources in Mand, Kech district, stated that Abdullah, son of Iqbal, was whisked away and shifted to an unknown facility. In Karachi, 24-year-old student Hamdan, son of Muhammad Ali, was detained by CTD officials in the Golimar area, with no subsequent legal proceedings or public acknowledgement of his custody.

On November 2, 2025, three youths, Dawood Baloch, Usman Baloch, and Hakeem Majeed Baloch, were picked up during early-morning raids in Bhatta Colony by teams from Military Intelligence and the CTD. Their whereabouts remain undisclosed.

Additional cases include the late-night detention of religious instructor Zubair from Quetta's Lak Pass area on November 20; the abduction of labourer Muhammad Iqbal Marri from outside the Rakhni Sessions Court in Barkhan on December 26; and the raid in Mastung on 11 December in which Frontier Corps and CTD personnel allegedly took 21-year-old herder Saeed Ahmed.

Families say none of these detainees have resurfaced. According to another report, 17-year-old student Jamal Murad was apprehended in Gwadar on 2 January by CTD and Military Intelligence operatives, after which he disappeared.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continued its protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club, marking its 6,052nd day. Families, including the relatives of Nasreena Baloch, reportedly detained during a raid in Hub Chowki, joined the demonstration.

Her family stated that local police refused to register an FIR, while the Hub Press Club was locked to stop their press briefing, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch accused state institutions of weaponising national security to intensify enforced disappearances, even targeting Baloch women. He said detainees are denied legal rights, courts are bypassed, and new laws merely protect extrajudicial actions.

He called on national and international bodies to take meaningful steps to end the crisis and secure the release of all missing persons, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

