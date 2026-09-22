Pakistan faces scrutiny over alleged detention of Baloch man

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 22 (ANI): Cases of alleged enforced disappearances continue to be reported in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, with one man reportedly missing from Kech and the family of another missing person demanding his recovery in Quetta, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the report, Abdullah, son of Billar and a resident of Sorak in Bilnagor, Kech, was allegedly detained and forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces on Sunday. His whereabouts remain unknown, the report said.

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Meanwhile, a protest camp organised by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) against alleged enforced disappearances continued outside the Quetta Press Club under the leadership of its chairman, Nasrullah Baloch. The Balochistan Post reported that the protest camp has continued for 6,365 days.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the family of Ghulam Haider Kurd held a press conference during the protest and appealed for his immediate release. The family alleged that Ghulam Haider Kurd, son of Jumma Khan, was detained on March 12, 2026, by personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other agencies from Street No. 19 near Killi Pirkani on Quetta’s Eastern Bypass, the report said.

His family alleged that he was subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location and has remained missing since. The family said it had repeatedly approached the relevant police station and senior authorities seeking information about his whereabouts. However, they said they had not been informed about the reasons for his detention or his current status, The Balochistan Post reported.

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The family urged authorities to ensure his safe and immediate recovery. It also called for him to be produced before a court and provided legal representation if there were any allegations against him, in accordance with due process.

The Balochistan Post noted that enforced disappearances have remained a longstanding issue in the province. Families and rights groups have alleged the involvement of security and intelligence agencies, while Pakistani authorities have denied involvement in many such cases. (ANI)

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