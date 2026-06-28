Pakistan faces scrutiny over reported enforced disappearances of three more men in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): Fresh allegations of enforced disappearances have brought in intensified scrutiny over Pakistan, especially after three men from Mastung and Panjgur districts in Balochistan province were reportedly taken into custody by Pakistani security forces, further intensifying concerns over the country's human rights record across the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, one of the missing individuals, Zakria, son of Dilmurad, was allegedly detained during a late-night raid at his residence in Killi Karez Sar, Mastung, at around 2 am on March 21.

Advertisement

Since the operation, his family says they have received no information regarding his whereabouts or legal status. In a separate case, Siddiq, son of Rasool Jan and a resident of Paroom in Panjgur district, was reportedly summoned to a military camp a few days ago.

Advertisement

Family members allege that he was taken into custody upon reaching the camp and has not returned home since. No official explanation has been provided regarding his disappearance. Another reported case involves Adil, son of Abdul Rasheed, who was allegedly detained by Pakistani security personnel in the Ligork area of Parom, Panjgur. Residents claim that his whereabouts remain unknown, adding to a growing list of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings reported across the province.

The families of all three men have appealed to the authorities to immediately disclose their whereabouts. They have demanded that if any allegations exist against the detainees, they should be produced before a court of law and granted due legal process. Otherwise, they should be released without delay, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

Reports of enforced disappearances continue to emerge from the region despite repeated concerns raised by families and relatives of missing persons, human rights organisations, and political groups. These groups allege that individuals are frequently taken into custody and held incommunicado, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)