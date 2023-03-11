 Pakistan faces ‘uphill task’ to try and get Kashmir into ‘centre’ of agenda at UN: Foreign Minister Zardari : The Tribune India

Pakistan faces ‘uphill task’ to try and get Kashmir into ‘centre’ of agenda at UN: Foreign Minister Zardari

Islamabad rakes up Kashmir issue at every UN forum, irrespective of the topic or agenda being discussed

Pakistan faces ‘uphill task’ to try and get Kashmir into ‘centre’ of agenda at UN: Foreign Minister Zardari

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Reuters file



PTI

United Nations, March 11

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has admitted that Islamabad faces an “uphill task” to get the Kashmir issue into the “centre” of the agenda of the United Nations.

Zardari also fumbled as he went on to refer to India, describing it first as “our friend” before using the term “neighbouring” country.

“You’re also right to note that we face a particularly uphill task to try and get Kashmir into the centre of the agenda at the United Nations,” Zardari said at a press conference here on Friday, responding to a question that drew parallels between the situation in Palestine with Kashmir.

Pakistan rakes up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at every UN forum and platform, irrespective of the topic or agenda being discussed.

However, it fails to get any traction or support for its agenda from the wider UN membership that considers Kashmir to be a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

“And whenever the issue of Kashmir is brought up, our friends within, with.. our friend… our.. our… neighbouring countries, strongly object, vociferously object and they perpetuate a post-fact narrative where they try to claim that this is not a dispute for the United Nations, that this is not a disputed territory recognised for the international community,” the 34-year-old Pakistani foreign minister said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

Zardari said “while we do find it difficult to get the truth across, we are persistent in our efforts” and added that at every opportunity, whether it is in the UN Security Council or other events, he makes the effort to mention both the plight of the people of Palestine and of Kashmir.

“I think your parallel is very justified. There are many similarities between the plight of the people of Kashmir and the plight of the people of Palestine. I think it’s fair to say that both issues remain unaddressed by the United Nations and we’d like to see an extra focus not only on Palestine but also on Kashmir,” he added.

Zardari was addressing the media here on the outcome of the Women in Islam Conference and Commemoration of the First Islamophobia Day, on the sidelines of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

2
Amritsar

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

3
Nation

Alert after two H3N2 deaths, one in Haryana

4
Business

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide

5
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber says 'very much not pregnant' after rumours of celebrating pregnancy with Justin Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas

6
Chandigarh

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

7
Patiala

Punjabi University budget allocation slashed, V-C questions govt’s intentions

8
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik was attending Holi party at industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi where he fell sick; police recover 'medicines'

9
Nation

Centre blocks six YouTube channels streaming pro-Khalistan content

10
Diaspora

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

3 arrested for attack on parliamentary delegation in Tripura

Parliamentary delegation to probe post-poll violence attacked in Tripura, 3 arrested

The delegation, comprising Left and Congress MPs, is attacke...

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he h...

BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

Heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramilitary forc...


Cities

View All

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Woman doctor at SGPC-run medical college at Vallah dies by suicide

Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Rs 3 cr for Sainik School, authorities relieved

4 members of Gaggu Balachauria gang held for running arms racket

Licences of 263 immigration firms, IELTS centres revoked

Assault on ASI: Two held, woman booked

Boost to major infra projects in city

Boost to major infra projects in city

80K yet to pay property tax

US-based kabaddi promoter dies in road mishap

Conman dupes city Congress leader of Rs 6,920

CBI raids: Farmers to stage dist-level protests on Mar 13

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant