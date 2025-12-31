Pakistan faces urgent population challenge as it heads into 2026: UN agency

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has warned that as Pakistan moves into 2026 as the world's fifth most populous country, mounting pressures from rapid population growth, high fertility rates, entrenched gender inequality and increasing climate vulnerability have heightened the urgency of addressing population dynamics, Dawn reported.

With Pakistan's population now exceeding 225 million, UNFPA said these factors make it critical to rethink how population trends are understood and managed. The agency stressed that population should be seen not as a burden but as a catalyst for sustainable and inclusive development.

"These realities underscore the need to view population not as a burden but as a strategic driver of sustainable and inclusive development," UNFPA Pakistan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Looking ahead to 2026, the agency called for a fundamental shift in the way population considerations are incorporated into national planning and financing frameworks, particularly the National Finance Commission (NFC) formula, according to Dawn.

UNFPA said that instead of relying primarily on population size, a forward-looking approach should reward provinces for measurable progress in gender equality, climate resilience, balanced population outcomes and improvements in the quality of health and education services.

Such reforms, the statement said, would better align fiscal incentives with human development outcomes, promote innovation and accountability, and help convert population policy into tangible benefits for communities.

The agency also urged the implementation of recommendations made by the Council of Common Interests, calling for clear accountability mechanisms, defined timelines and sustained domestic financing, supported by robust population data and evidence-based planning, Dawn reported.

Despite some progress, UNFPA cautioned that major challenges persist.

High maternal mortality, unmet needs for family planning, early marriages, gender-based violence and unequal access to quality reproductive health services, especially in remote areas, continue to require urgent attention.

The agency said these issues are closely linked to stalled declines in fertility and uneven development outcomes across the country. (ANI)

