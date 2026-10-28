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Home / World / Pakistan fails to protect children as online sexual abuse cases remain underreported, warns HRCP

Pakistan fails to protect children as online sexual abuse cases remain underreported, warns HRCP

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ANI
Updated At : 01:27 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Lahore [Pakistan], October 28 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised concerns over the growing threat of online sexual exploitation of children, warning that widespread underreporting, poor coordination among institutions and inadequate protective measures continue to hinder efforts to tackle the problem, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, in a report, HRCP said online child sexual abuse should not be viewed solely as a cybercrime issue but as a serious violation of children's fundamental rights, dignity and personal safety. Highlighting the scale of the problem, the report cited a 2025 case in Muzaffargarh, where at least 50 children, including those aged six or younger, were allegedly exploited through an international network. Figures from the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showed that reports concerning suspected child sexual abuse material linked to Pakistan crossed two million in 2021.

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The HRCP clarified that these figures reflected reports of suspected online activity and did not represent the number of individual victims. The commission urged authorities to improve coordination between child protection agencies, police, cybercrime investigators, prosecutors and courts to strengthen investigations and ensure perpetrators are held accountable. It also stressed that affected children must have access to legal assistance, psychological counselling and rehabilitation services.

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 According to the HRCP, awareness campaigns alone cannot address the crisis without stronger protection systems, institutional accountability and greater responsibility from digital platforms. The commission called for a comprehensive response that prioritises children's safety while ensuring that existing legal and institutional mechanisms are implemented effectively, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The warning comes amid further evidence of the scale of online abuse in Pakistan. A separate report launched in September by the National Commission on the Rights of the Child, in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan, estimated that approximately 1.5 million Pakistani children aged 12 to 17 who used the internet experienced online sexual exploitation and abuse within a single year, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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