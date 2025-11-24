DT
Pakistan: FIA arrests two in Faisalabad for forced begging, human smuggling

Pakistan: FIA arrests two in Faisalabad for forced begging, human smuggling

ANI
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
Faisalabad [Pakistan], November 24 (ANI): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two men in Faisalabad for their alleged involvement in forced begging and human smuggling from various localities of Faisalabad, ARY News reported, citing a spokesman's statement.

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Ismail and Salman Munawar.

According to the FIA, Ismail was allegedly involved in coercing victims to beg in Malaysia in collusion with other accomplices. "A case has been registered against the accused based on a complaint from the Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur," the FIA said.

Authorities said Ismail had sent a man named Khalid to Malaysia under the pretence of employment but forced him to beg. In coordination with his accomplices, Ismail cancelled the victim's return ticket. The victim was later found unconscious in a hotel and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The FIA said raids are ongoing to apprehend other agents and facilitators involved in the case. "Steps are being taken to include their names on the stop list," the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Salman Munawar was arrested for running an illegal travel agency. Officials recovered documents, mobile phones, and stamp papers from his possession. The FIA stated that Munawar had been collecting large sums of money from citizens by promising to send them abroad, as per ARY News.

The arrests highlight a broader pattern of human smuggling and exploitation involving Pakistani citizens abroad. According to a report cited by Dawn last year in March, human smugglers targeted Pakistanis seeking passage to Europe via Iran. These immigrants were detained, tortured, and extorted for ransom by gangs operating in coordination with international networks.

Three such incidents were reported, affecting at least ten young men. Some victims paid to secure their release, while others were freed through intervention by Iranian authorities and the Pakistani embassy in Tehran.

The FIA's recent action underscores ongoing efforts to curb forced begging and human trafficking networks exploiting vulnerable Pakistanis both domestically and overseas. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

