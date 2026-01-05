Pakistan: Five family members killed during armed clash in Karak

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): At least five members of a family were shot dead in a violent clash on the outskirts of Pakistan's Karak, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, the rival group also killed a guest who had come from Peshawar during the deadly confrontation.

The victims have been identified as Sohail, Wahidullah, Kashif, and Gohar, while the identity of the fifth person is still unknown, ARY News reported.

The bodies have been moved to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Karak for post-mortem examinations. Following the incident, a large police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order and search for those responsible.

Police stated that the exact reason behind the feud is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing.

Earlier, at least four police personnel lost their lives in two separate firing incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Khaama Press reported.

In one incident, unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire on three police officers in the Lakki Marwat area, killing them instantly.

In another attack in Bannu district, a police officer was shot dead by unknown assailants, triggering concerns over what appears to be a pattern of targeted strikes against law enforcement agencies, Khaama Press reported.

While no organisation has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is known to have a strong operational presence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khaama Press reported.

Following the incidents, authorities launched investigations and increased security measures in the affected areas, deploying additional police to prevent further violence.

The attacks follow a similar incident on December 23 last year, when five police personnel were killed in the province, reflecting an alarming trend of repeated assaults on security forces, Khaama Press reported.

The year 2025 has been among the most lethal for Pakistan's security personnel, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to continued militant activity and insurgency-related threats. (ANI)

