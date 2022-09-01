 Pakistan floods: Climate experts warn harsher and more extreme conditions in coming years : The Tribune India

Pakistan floods: Climate experts warn harsher and more extreme conditions in coming years

Around five million people, including children, may fall sick due to outbreak of water-borne and vector-borne diseases such as typhoid and diarrhea, say health experts

Pakistan floods: Climate experts warn harsher and more extreme conditions in coming years

A man carries usable belongings salvaged from his flood-hit home across a flooded area in Shikarpur district of Sindh province, of Pakistan, on August 31, 2022. AP/PTI

PTI

Islamabad/Lahore/Karachi, September 1

Pakistan’s top climate and environmental experts believe that the effects of global warming are throwing up surprises as they warned that the devastating floods in the country are just a beginning and weather changes will be harsher and more extreme in the coming years.

Pakistan is witnessing unprecedented floods that have claimed more than 1,100 lives, destroyed infrastructure and crops, and affected 33 million people or one-seventh of the country’s population. The natural disaster has forced the government and the United Nations to launch a Flash Appel this week for USD 160 million in assistance to help the country overcome the impact of the floods.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who met some foreign diplomats recently in Islamabad, said that more than 33 million people had been badly affected by the flash floods and torrential rainfalls. He said that Pakistan’s carbon emission footprint was negligible but it was ranked at the 8th position among the countries exposed to the horrors of climate change.

Sharif said authorities have been assessing loss to the economy, which could run into billions of rupees.

“What climate change does is it throws surprises at us. What is happening in Pakistan and even in other parts of the world is the nightmare of climate change,” warned Dr Seema Jillani, an environmental scientist in Karachi.

Dr Jillani and other experts like Dr Aamir Alamgir, an assistant professor at the Institute of Environmental Studies at the University of Karachi, are working with the South Asian Network on Security and Climate Change - a study funded by International Alert.

“What we have seen in Pakistan this monsoon season is just a beginning because in years to come the weather changes will be harsher and more extreme and we have to be prepared for this,” Dr Jillani warned.

Dr Alamgir agreed that there were clear links between climate change and the extreme weather conditions.

“In Pakistan and particularly in Karachi, we have not seen such continuity in torrential rains and flash flooding that we are seeing now,” he said.

He pointed out that the heat wave that hit Karachi some five years back was deadly because no one was prepared for it. Around 2,000 heat wave related casualties were reported at the time.

“This is what has happened in Pakistan this year also. No one was really prepared for the heavy rains and floods and it has led to untold destruction, damaged infrastructure and left thousands homeless and sick,” he said.

Dr Jillani said that climate change has already put several developing countries at risk and added that South Asia has grown more disaster-prone.

She explained that Pakistan is geologically located in a region where the effects of climate change are being felt fairly strongly and the problem of floods had started back in the 1960s.

The 2020 Inform Risk Index study noted that Pakistan had “some of the highest disaster risk levels in the world, ranked 18 out of 191 countries.

Experts believe that climate change has put Pakistan’s income, housing, food, and security at danger and that the government needed to take urgent measures to combat the detrimental effects of climate change.

Dr Moazzam Ali Khan, Director at the Institute of Environmental Studies, noted that in developing countries like Pakistan, the extreme weather changes brought about by climate change become an issue of development, and ultimately an issue of better governance.

“Good governance is essential to deal with the effects of climate changes and we are witnessing this in our country from one corner to another,” he said.

Dr Alamgir said that the recent havoc caused by floods would lead to reduced agricultural productivity, increased variability of water availability, increased coastal erosion and sea water incursion, and increased frequency of extreme climatic events.

Well-known environmental lawyer Ahmad Rafay Alam said the recent floods can be linked to greenhouse gas emissions.

“The impact of greenhouse gases can be witnessed around the globe. This year, for example, has seen record temperatures over all continents. This has and will impact crop productivity and result in food shortages going forward,” he told PTI.

Being a poor country, Pakistan is more vulnerable to the effects of climate change, he said.

“We see drought-like situations in parts of China, heat waves in Europe and the US affecting crops and on top of that the poor countries are unable to cope with its effects which we have seen in case of Pakistan,” he added.

He said there has been a complete change in the weather patterns because of climate change and warned that if this pattern goes on unchecked, there will be nothing but destruction and pain in coming years.

Alam said the Pakistan government should give priority to its ecological balance to tackle the impact of climate change.

A senior officer of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, who asked not to be named, told PTI that floods are not a new phenomenon but the problem lies with the poor management to deal with them.

“Climate change does have an impact like causing more rains but the current flooding in Pakistan is not because of river flood but that of flash and urban flood,” he said.

“It would have been a matter of great concern had devastation been caused by river floods,” he said.

He proposed the government to make an immediate plan of making small dams as this flash and urban flooding issue isn’t going anywhere in the coming years.

Shahbaz Khan, flood expert having 25 years of experience in the field, told PTI that with changing weather patterns Pakistan would receive more rains.

“One of the main reasons behind more devastation floods brought about this year compared to 2010 is unchecked growth of population in mountain areas. If more people settle near the mountain areas more destruction follows in the wake of flash floods. This year unfortunately more rain occurred in mountain areas and the people did not move,” he said.

He urged the government to educate the people living over there as they have to be mindful for only two months -- July and August -- every year.

Dr Fahad Saeed, from the Islamabad-based Regional Lead for South Asia and Middle East for Climate Analytics, a German organisation, blamed climate change for the floods.

“We did a study on the heatwave that hit Pakistan and India in March/April this year and found that climate change was responsible for it. So based on that study, we can say that climate change is likely responsible for rains and flooding in Pakistan, but we also need further studies to prove it scientifically,” he said.

“Pakistan is among the top ten countries worst hit by climate change and it should plan right now how to deal with future natural disasters which the changes in the environment can cause,” he said.

Health experts have warned that around five million people, including children, may fall sick due to the outbreak of water-borne and vector-borne diseases such as typhoid and diarrhea in the next four to 12 weeks.

Renowned public health expert and Vice-Chancellor of the Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad Dr Shahzad Ali has warned that an outbreak of acute watery diarrhea, and other water-borne diseases could kill hundreds of children and adults if immediate preventive measures were not adopted.

It is estimated that a disease outbreak would initially require medicines and medical supplies worth Rs 1 billion.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooters hid in fields, cops failed to detect

2
Punjab

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

3
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh celebrate their Filmfare Awards dancing to Sidhu Moosewala's 'Gabru', video goes viral

4
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

5
Entertainment

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh killed in car accident in Australia

6
Punjab

Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

7
Punjab

On leave, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra 'served notice'

8
Delhi

Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

9
Trending

Video: Kangana Ranaut had once called Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser'; this was his 'joke' about her and Hrithik Roshan that left Katrina Kaif in splits

10
Brand Connect

Watch Big Eyes Coin Outperform Both Dogecoin and Tamadoge

Don't Miss

View All
Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine
Punjab

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts
Amritsar

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts

A first: Farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields
Haryana

A first: Jhajjar farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields

Top News

Karnataka: Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls

Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka

FIR under POCSO Act has been registered against pontiff of i...

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

Questions raised over the timing of the release of July 10 v...

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

‘Up to police to make fool-proof case for extradition of the...

SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

‘He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has...

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...


Cities

View All

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Dubai-based bizman SPS Oberoi sends aid to Pakistan flood victims

Smart road fails to impress Amritsar residents

Amritsar district reports 608 Covid positive cases in August, only 1 hospitalised

SGPC to come up with new action plan for release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Pay up to 18% extra toll

Pay up to 18% extra toll at Dappar, Chandimandir toll plaza

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

Conversion of leasehold plots to freehold: Post Supreme Court rap, MHA seeks info from Chandigarh

3 new-look small rotaries come up in Chandigarh to ease impact

Ragpickers to Chandigarh MC workers: Women to run Sector 25 facility

Kejriwal govt in Delhi wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP legislators

Kejriwal govt in Delhi wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP legislators

Govt-run liquor shops open but with empty shelves in Delhi as old excise policy returns

Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

AAP MLAs claiming BJP offered them money should take lie-detector test: Delhi BJP

Arvind Kejriwal launches virtual school for students from across the country

JDA for action against 23 illegal colonies

Jalandhar Development Authority for action against 23 illegal colonies

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Jalandhar: Bail applications of councillor, son & others rejected

Protest against pollution caused by Himachal soap factory: 29 booked by Garhshankar police for blocking road

Day after protest, Jalandhar MC looks into sewage woes of Ward No.76

Halwara International airport to be completed soon, say RS member Vikramjit Singh after meeting Scindia

Halwara International airport to be completed soon, says RS member Vikramjit Singh after meeting Scindia

Halwara International airport to be completed soon, says RS member Vikramjit Singh after meeting Scindia

Ludhiana residents oppose commercial activities in Sarabha Nagar areas

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana records maximum deaths due to cold exposure in 2021

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

List action taken on violation of building norms: F&CC to Patiala MC

Patiala: Two YPS students win problem solvers award

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two managers among 3 held for flesh trade

Road mishaps snuff out 2 lives in Fatehgarh Sahib