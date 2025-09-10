DT
Pakistan floods expose governance gaps; citizens bear brunt, left helpless

ANI
Updated At : 05:35 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
Lahore [Pakistan], September 10 (ANI): Central President of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, has stated that the Pakistan government must bear responsibility for the tragic loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods.

Speaking to the media after appearing in court on Tuesday, Elahi said people across the province were lamenting the state's failure to take preventive measures. According to The Express Tribune, he stated that citizens felt abandoned as authorities neither issued timely warnings nor took steps to mitigate the destruction.

Elahi questioned why unregulated housing schemes had been permitted to operate on riverbeds and why they were not cleared before the disaster struck. He pointed out that, in addition to human casualties, the floods had also devastated crops and livestock, dealing a blow to the rural economy.

As reported by The Express Tribune, Elahi announced that he was travelling to his native city of Gujrat to oversee relief efforts, adding that supplies had already been dispatched to affected areas. He remarked, "It is a national obligation to support the flood-hit people without any discrimination."

Elahi alleged that crucial sewerage projects have been stalled after the present administration discontinued funding. He blamed the ruling party for aggravating Gujrat's vulnerability to flooding, as cited by The Express Tribune.

He further stated that wherever lives are lost to floods, political leaders in power must be held accountable for their inaction. Elahi maintained that the ongoing crisis had exposed the government's incompetence and disregard for public welfare.

The FIA Special Court heard the money laundering case against Elahi and adjourned proceedings until September 27, seeking arguments on his acquittal plea. His counsel, Amir Saeed Rawn, argued that the government was pursuing fabricated cases against PTI leaders.

As highlighted by The Express Tribune, the court also cancelled Elahi's arrest warrants after his personal appearance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

