Pakistan: Floods inundate hundreds of Punjab villages, mass evacuations underway

Lahore [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Low-to-medium level flooding in several rivers of Punjab has inundated houses and standing crops in hundreds of villages, forcing mass evacuations and displacing scores of residents, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, floodwaters from the Ravi, Sutlej, Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum rivers have entered vast stretches of agricultural land and residential areas, severely affecting districts such as Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Jhang.

Evacuation operations are currently underway in multiple vulnerable villages, especially in the katcha areas along the Indus and Chenab rivers. Over 20 villages in Jhang have reported flooding due to rising water levels in the River Jhelum, with hundreds of acres of crops underwater, Dawn reported.

People in the affected districts have been forced to relocate to safer areas with their cattle, as their homes, farmlands, and roads have been damaged by the rising waters. "The inundation of roads has made it further difficult for the people to move around and access essential services," Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) flood forecasting division said the Indus River is in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa, and Guddu, while the Chenab at Khanki is also witnessing low flood conditions. Other rivers like the Ravi, Sutlej, and Jhelum are flowing within normal range, according to Dawn.

At Khanki, the river's inflow was recorded at 120,000 cusecs with an outflow of 116,000 cusecs. Kalabagh saw an inflow of 332,000 cusecs and an outflow of 324,000 cusecs, while Taunsa reported an inflow of 363,000 and an outflow of 357,000 cusecs. The water flow at Tarbela and Chashma stood at 350,000 and 340,000 cusecs respectively, Dawn noted.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a low-to-medium flood alert for the Jhelum and Chenab rivers due to heavy monsoon rains and glacial melting. In a statement, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia directed local authorities to remain vigilant.

"In view of the possible flood threat, arrangements are complete in vulnerable districts," said Kathia. "The water level in Mangla Dam is 50 percent and in Tarbela it is 79 percent."

He added, "The water level in Indian dams on Sutlej, Beas and Ravi is up to 36 percent." He further said that the PDMA control room and district emergency operation centres are monitoring the situation round-the-clock.

Dawn reported that alerts have been issued to the commissioners of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, as well as the DCs of several districts including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, and Narowal. Urban flood alerts have also been issued for Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions.

"The local government, agriculture, irrigation, health, forest, livestock and transport departments, besides Civil Defense, Rescue 1122 and related institutions, have been directed to complete rescue and relief arrangements in advance," Kathia added.

According to Dawn, Kathia said all arrangements have been made in advance, and emergency staff have been told to stay on alert to address any critical situation that may arise. (ANI)

