Pakistan forces accused of deadly quadcopter blast in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 7 (ANI): Two children were killed, and three others were injured in an explosion in Panjgur’s Gowargo tehsil in Balochistan in an incident that local sources have alleged was linked to a quadcopter operated by Pakistani security forces, The Balochistan Post reported.

The children were playing in Fateh Ali Bazaar when they noticed a suspicious object suspended from a tree. The object reportedly detonated after the children disturbed it, resulting in the deaths of two minors, the report said.

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The deceased included two boys aged 9 and 10. Three other boys aged nine, seven and 12 were reportedly injured in the blast.

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The exact nature and origin of the explosive device remained unclear initially. However, a source familiar with the incident alleged that explosives had been attached to a Pakistani military quadcopter before being placed in the area.

The source further alleged that Pakistani forces subsequently directed local journalists to describe the incident as an explosion caused by a hand grenade or another form of explosive device.

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The incident has renewed concerns over civilian casualties allegedly resulting from Pakistani military drone and quadcopter operations in Balochistan.

Four young men were killed and two others wounded in a military drone strike in Balicha, Kech, on September 24. Their families maintained that the men had travelled to the area for a picnic and rejected official claims portraying them as suspected militants, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The incident triggered a boycott of courts across Makran division, with lawyers also calling for an independent investigation.

Earlier, on September 18, five civilians were reportedly injured in alleged quadcopter attacks in Balochabad and Bullo areas of Mand, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population.

The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

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