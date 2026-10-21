Pakistan forces accused of disappearing eight men in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 21 (ANI): Eight men have reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearance in separate incidents across Balochistan’s Kech and Mastung districts, while another missing man has returned home, according to a report by The Balochistan Post.

According to the media outlet, in the Tump area of Kech, Pakistani forces allegedly raided several houses in Kohad and detained four men. They were identified as Bilal, son of Hanif; Sabit, son of Tapi; Marwan, son of Ayub; and Adeel, son of Qayyum. Their whereabouts remain unknown, local sources said.

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The sources further alleged that personnel took jewellery, motorcycles, household possessions and other valuables during the raids. A shop was also reportedly ransacked and its goods taken.

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In another incident, students Tayyab Nasir, 24, and Pazeer Nasir, 28, both sons of Haji Nasir, were allegedly taken from their home in Aapsar, Turbat, at around 5 pm on October 17, 2026. Pazeer, a resident of Gili in Buleda, had reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearance three times previously, making this his fourth alleged disappearance.

Meanwhile, brothers Izzatullah Baloch, 27, and Asif Baloch, 25, both mechanics and sons of Abdul Razzaq, were reportedly taken from Sarawan Town in Mastung on October 15.

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In a separate development, Murad Jan, son of Qadir Bakhsh, was recovered near his residence in Sarnkan, Kech, on October 15. Sources said he had disappeared a day earlier.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club entered its 6,393rd consecutive day on Monday. Relatives of missing students Suhail Baloch, Faseeh Baloch and Riaz Satakzai joined demonstrators, appealing to senior authorities for their safe recovery, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Suhail and Faseeh were reportedly detained by Pakistani forces at the University of Balochistan on November 2, 2021, and have remained missing since. Their families continue to demand answers, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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