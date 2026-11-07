Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Pakistan forces under fire after missing Baloch youth found dead in Gwadar amid enforced disappearances

Pakistan forces under fire after missing Baloch youth found dead in Gwadar amid enforced disappearances

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:37 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Allegations of enforced disappearances and custodial abuses have intensified concerns over Pakistan’s treatment of Baloch civilians after the body of a young man, allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces, was discovered in Gwadar district, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the deceased, identified as Ahmed, son of Gwahram Baloch, was reportedly detained by security personnel in Gwadar’s Shadi Kaur locality on October 5, 2025. He was subsequently moved to an undisclosed location. His body was recovered on October 19, 2026, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

Meanwhile, three families in Turbat, Kech district, have demanded information about relatives allegedly taken away by Pakistani forces. Security personnel allegedly detained Talau, son of Naguman; Muhammad Hayat, son of Babul; and Charshambay, son of Shambay, from Askani Absar at approximately 8 pm on October 24.

The families stated that a vehicle and personal possessions were also confiscated during the operation. Despite repeated appeals, the whereabouts of the three men remain unknown.

Advertisement

Pir Jan, Talau’s son, said relatives had contacted administrative authorities and publicised the disappearances but received no meaningful response. The families urged Kech’s deputy commissioner, district police officer and Makran commissioner to intervene immediately.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continued its longstanding demonstration outside the Quetta Press Club, marking its 6,410th day of protest.

Journalist Saifullah Sarparah and Comrade Manzoor Baloch visited the demonstration site and expressed solidarity with affected families, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

VBMP chairman Nasrullah Baloch highlighted the devastating emotional, psychological and social consequences of enforced disappearances, stressing that entire households suffer when their friends and relatives vanish without explanation.

Nasrullah appealed to Pakistan’s government and institutional leadership to prioritise humanitarian considerations and ensure the safe recovery of missing individuals, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts