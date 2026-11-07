Pakistan forces under fire after missing Baloch youth found dead in Gwadar amid enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Allegations of enforced disappearances and custodial abuses have intensified concerns over Pakistan’s treatment of Baloch civilians after the body of a young man, allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces, was discovered in Gwadar district, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the deceased, identified as Ahmed, son of Gwahram Baloch, was reportedly detained by security personnel in Gwadar’s Shadi Kaur locality on October 5, 2025. He was subsequently moved to an undisclosed location. His body was recovered on October 19, 2026, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

Meanwhile, three families in Turbat, Kech district, have demanded information about relatives allegedly taken away by Pakistani forces. Security personnel allegedly detained Talau, son of Naguman; Muhammad Hayat, son of Babul; and Charshambay, son of Shambay, from Askani Absar at approximately 8 pm on October 24.

The families stated that a vehicle and personal possessions were also confiscated during the operation. Despite repeated appeals, the whereabouts of the three men remain unknown.

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Pir Jan, Talau’s son, said relatives had contacted administrative authorities and publicised the disappearances but received no meaningful response. The families urged Kech’s deputy commissioner, district police officer and Makran commissioner to intervene immediately.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continued its longstanding demonstration outside the Quetta Press Club, marking its 6,410th day of protest.

Journalist Saifullah Sarparah and Comrade Manzoor Baloch visited the demonstration site and expressed solidarity with affected families, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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VBMP chairman Nasrullah Baloch highlighted the devastating emotional, psychological and social consequences of enforced disappearances, stressing that entire households suffer when their friends and relatives vanish without explanation.

Nasrullah appealed to Pakistan’s government and institutional leadership to prioritise humanitarian considerations and ensure the safe recovery of missing individuals, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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