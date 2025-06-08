DT
Home / World / Pakistan: Four killed, 2 injured as car falls into ravine in DI Khan

Pakistan: Four killed, 2 injured as car falls into ravine in DI Khan

ANI
Updated At : 03:35 PM Jun 08, 2025 IST
Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan], June 8 (ANI): Four members of a family, including a seven-year-old, lost their lives and two others were injured after the car in which they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in the Sheerani area of Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan, according to ARY News.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday when the family was returning from the tourist spot Almar Kalan. Locals reported that the car went out of control and fell into a deep ravine in the remote, mountainous region.

Among the deceased were two brothers and a child. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed they are in stable condition.

In a separate series of road accidents in Karachi, five motorcyclists were killed due to reckless driving in different areas of the city late Saturday night, ARY News reported.

One of the victims, a delivery rider named Murtaza, died after being struck by a speeding double-cabin vehicle near Khayaban-e-Nishat in the Defence area. Police confirmed the rider worked for an online food delivery company.

DIG South District Asad Raza told ARY News that the car's driver, Usman Shah Rashdi, has been arrested and is currently in police custody. He is reportedly the grandson of former DIG Pir Hassan Shah Rashdi.

Investigations into both incidents are currently underway. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

